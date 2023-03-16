Princeton shocks Arizona, pulls off late run for biggest March Madness upset thus far

The No. 15-seed Princeton Tigers roared late in the second half to pull off the largest upset of March Madness thus far, taking down the No. 2-seed University of Arizona Wildcats, 59-55.

The Tigers strung together a 9-0 run at the end of the second half to come from behind and take down the Wildcats, who was simply stunned the final buzzer didn't see them moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

…more to come…