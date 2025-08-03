Noah Lyles shoved by rival Kenny Bednarek after 200M victory, sparks heated confrontation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Noah Lyles took the 200-meter final at the U.S. track and field championships, but there was some tension after the race with Kenny Bednarek, the sprinter who finished just behind him.

Bednarek shoved Lyles, who was looking back at him after crossing the finish line, and the two immediately got into that tense moment as Lyles was seen shouting something at Bednarek.

Bednarek went to go shake Lyles’ hand, but the latter didn’t budge as he stared him down. Bednarek was seen explaining something to Lyles, who seemed to say to him "I expect my apology," before they separated.

The crowd didn’t initially see the shove, but when video replay showed it on the Jumbotron at the track in Eugene, Oregon, a loud reaction occurred.

This is a rivalry between Lyles and Bednarek, the latter of whom finishing with silver in the 200-meter at the Paris Olympics. Lyles finished with bronze in what’s expected to be his best event given his victory over Bednarek at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials.

Lyles, who had already won the 100-meter gold, was hoping to be crowned the 200-meter champion, cementing himself as the fastest man in the world. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won that race in Paris, marking the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

But while Lyles is a three-time world champion who one expects to win every race he steps into the starting blocks for, Bednarek hadn’t lost once on the male sprinter circuit this year.

So, after besting Bednarek down the stretch, Lyles knew exactly what he was doing looking back his competition’s way. Bednarek was clearly frustrated in the moment with the shove and Lyles, arms out wide and barking back, added fuel to this rivalry that will surely be seen on the world stage next month in Tokyo.

During their post-race interview together, the tension was still high as they were going back and forth with each other.

"You’re right," Lyles said to Bednarek.

"I expected a call," Bednarek said back to him. "I’m telling you, if you’ve got a problem, I expected a call. That’s all I’m saying."

"You know what? You’re right," Lyles responded. "Let’s talk after this."

As the interview began, it was hard not to ask what the verbal altercation was about, though Bednarek saying that he wouldn’t say anything out on the track.

"But we’ve got something to do and talk about. That’s all I’ve got to say," he said.

Being the reigning world champion, Lyles had an automatic spot in Tokyo entering Sunday, while Bednarek had to earn it at Hayward Field. They will be among the favorites to be crowned world champion on Sept. 19.

