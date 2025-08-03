Sha'Carri Richardson's rough week ends with stunning 200-meter miss at US track and field championships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rough week for American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson ended with a narrow miss of the 200-meter final on Sunday at the United States track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Just a week ago, Richardson was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Richardson was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, for more than 18 hours instead of doing what she needed to prepare for the biggest week in track and field across the country.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She went on to compete in the 100-meter opening round, but later withdrew from the event. But while Richardson has an automatic bid in the world championships next month in Tokyo, Japan, as the defending champion of the race, she didn’t have the same luxury in the 200.

Richardson ended fourth in her heat after running the 200-meter sprint in 22.56 seconds. The top two finishers of each heat advance as well as the next three fastest times. Madison Whyte just barely beat out Richardson after running 22.55 seconds in the same heat.

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT OF BOYFRIEND DAYS BEFORE US CHAMPIONSHIPS

Richardson, who won bronze in this event at the 2023 world championships, was running her first 200 meters this season.

As for the alleged domestic violence incident, Richardson is being accused of grabbing Coleman’s backpack, yanking on it and shoving him into a wall, which was all apparently caught on video surveillance.

Richardson appeared to throw something at Coleman, which TSA indicated may have been headphones, according to The Associated Press.

"I was told Coleman did not want participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim," an officer wrote in their police report.

This is Richardson’s second known public airport incident after she was previously kicked off a plane in January 2023 after a dispute with a flight attendant who she said spoke to her in a disrespectful manner.

The 25-year-old also made global headlines after testing positive for cannabis before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she accepted a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, making her ineligible to run in the 100-meter race. She wasn’t selected to the 4x100-meter relay team either, which delayed her Olympic debut until this past year in Paris.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson won the 100-meter race in Budapest at the 2023 world championships, but she finished with silver in the event in Paris. She did, however, win gold as part of the 4x100 relay team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.