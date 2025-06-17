Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles calls off speed showdown against Tyreek Hill, cites 'personal reasons'

Lyles and Hill had a back-and-forth over who's the fastest since the Paris Olympics

By Chantz Martin
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17

In February, Super Bowl winner and speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the "world's fastest man," Noah Lyles, appeared to reach an agreement. 

While the two sports stars agreed to square off in a race to determine who really is the fastest, the highly anticipated event won't actually happen, according to Lyles. 

The 27-year-old, who won gold in the 100 meters at last summer's Paris Olympics, attended this week's Cannes Lions Festival in France. During an onstage appearance, Lyles cited "complications" and "personal reasons" when he provided an update on the status of the race.

Noah Lyles looks on

Noah Lyles of the United States before competing in the men's 200-meter final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Lyles suggested planning was in its final stages, and the two athletes initially intended to compete as soon as this weekend. 

"We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend," Lyles said, via the New York Post. "Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on."

Noah Lyles with flag

Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Aug. 4, 2024. (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Lyles added that New York City's famous Times Square would likely have been the site for the event.

"We were gonna have a big event. We were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything. We were gonna have all the billboards for the event. It was going to be a lot of fun."

Tyreek Hill speaks to media

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hill recently shared a video on his social media account showing him working on his sprinting as he prepared for the friendly contest with Lyles.

The video showed the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver finishing the 100 meters at the Last Chance Sprint Series event in California in 10.15 seconds.

It remains unclear if the race between Lyles and Hill will be rescheduled to a later date. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.