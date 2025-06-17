Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles calls off speed showdown against Tyreek Hill, cites 'personal reasons'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In February, Super Bowl winner and speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the "world's fastest man," Noah Lyles, appeared to reach an agreement.

While the two sports stars agreed to square off in a race to determine who really is the fastest, the highly anticipated event won't actually happen, according to Lyles.

The 27-year-old, who won gold in the 100 meters at last summer's Paris Olympics, attended this week's Cannes Lions Festival in France. During an onstage appearance, Lyles cited "complications" and "personal reasons" when he provided an update on the status of the race.

Lyles suggested planning was in its final stages, and the two athletes initially intended to compete as soon as this weekend.

"We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend," Lyles said, via the New York Post. "Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on."

Lyles added that New York City's famous Times Square would likely have been the site for the event.

"We were gonna have a big event. We were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything. We were gonna have all the billboards for the event. It was going to be a lot of fun."

Hill recently shared a video on his social media account showing him working on his sprinting as he prepared for the friendly contest with Lyles.

The video showed the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver finishing the 100 meters at the Last Chance Sprint Series event in California in 10.15 seconds.

It remains unclear if the race between Lyles and Hill will be rescheduled to a later date.

