Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's brothers appear to get into physical altercation in stands after team's comeback

Nikola Jokic's brothers have been in altercations before

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Denver Nuggets pulled off a wild comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers, but it wasn't too fun for everyone rooting for the defending champions.

In fact, the brothers of the defending NBA Finals MVP, and likely soon-to-be three-time regular season MVP Nikola Jokic, appeared to be involved in quite a skirmish in the stands after the final whistle on Monday night.

Video shows that Jokic's brothers were involved in an altercation shortly after Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater that completed a 20-point comeback, with at least one of them, older brother Strahinja, throwing a punch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after a call during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

A video posted on TikTok showed one brother appearing to climb over a row of seats and punch a man in the face. 

Women behind the brothers — one of whom was Nikola's wife, Natalija, holding the couple's one-year-old daughter — tried to de-escalate the situation. Reports say the NBA is investigating the incident.

Nikola Jokic high fives teammates

Peyton Watson #8 and Reggie Jackson #7 high five Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.  (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

LEBRON JAMES RIPS NBA REPLAY CENTER IN EXPLETIVE RANT AFTER NUGGETS TOP LAKERS WITH BUZZER-BEATER

The brothers have been involved in altercations before. During the 2021 playoffs, Jokic and Phoenix’s Devin Booker got into it with one another. Jokic wound up getting ejected, and his brothers had to be held back in the stands. Following that altercation, they were in a Twitter battle with Marcus Morris.

The older brother who threw the punch was also arrested for allegedly choking and punching a woman in 2019, and he was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment and obstruction of phone surface.

Nikola Jokic warmup

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 22, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.  (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jokic finished with 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. He grabbed 10 boards in the first quarter alone. Assuming he is named the MVP of the regular season, it will be his third in the last four years. 

The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night, as the Lakers now trail 2-0.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.