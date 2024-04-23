LeBron James rips NBA replay center in expletive rant after Nuggets top Lakers with buzzer-beater

LeBron James was upset with NBA officials, specifically at the replay center, after the Denver Nuggets topped the Los Angeles Lakers 101–99 thanks to a Jamal Murray buzzer-beater on Monday night.

James was upset replay officials overturned a foul on Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., with the league saying he made marginal contact with Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell on a second-half play. James made his frustrations known.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t understand what’s going on in the replay center, to be honest," James said. "D-Lo clearly gets hit in the face on the drive. What the f--- do we have a replay center ... it doesn’t make sense. It makes no sense. It bothers me."

James left the press conference after that.

Los Angeles blew a 20-point second-half lead which ended with Murray’s game-winning shot. Murray hit the shot over Lakers center Anthony Davis.

HARD FOUL ON CELTICS' JAYSON TATUM 'LOOKED SHADY,' FORMER NBA PLAYER SAYS

"I just lost my balance and fell. I think A.D. was in my way or somebody was in my way and I just heard everybody scream and that's how I knew it went in," Murray said.

Murray missed 13 of his first 16 shots before hitting the most important one.

"I told my teammates when I was struggling, ‘I’m gonna look for y'all,' and every single one of them told me to keep shooting," he said. "They told me to stay aggressive and keep looking for it, keep hunting and when I had the ball with two seconds left, I knew once I had made a couple, the next one should go down, as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 3 is set for Thursday night back in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.