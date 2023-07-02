Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon
Published

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon over wrist injury: 'I'll be back'

Kyrgios was runner-up at Wimbledon last year

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Nick Kyrgios was the runner-up in last year’s Wimbledon tournament and entered the 2023 tournament as the No. 30 seed. 

However, the Australian tennis superstar announced Sunday he will not be participating in the Grand Slam event. Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story he tore a ligament in his wrist.

Nick Kyrgios walks into Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios of Australia makes his way back to the clubhouse after a practice session ahead of Wimbledon 2023 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Hey everyone, I’m really sorry to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again," he wrote.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios talks to reporters

In this handout from the AELTC, Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks to the media in a pre-tournament press conference in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre at The Championships 2023 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon. (AELTC/Florian Eisele/Handout via Getty Images)

"I’ll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans."

Kyrgios had a magical run through Wimbledon last year. He entered the tournament unseeded and defeated Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal and advanced to the final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament.

He then lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Nick Kyrgios in the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios of Eagles in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Falcons during the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

This year, Kyrgios has been dealing with injuries. He’s only participated in the Stuttgart Open, and he lost to Wu Yibing.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.