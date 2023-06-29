Poland's Kamil Majchrzak, facing four-year suspension over positive drug test, hit with 13-month ban

Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak was suspended 13 months after testing positive for banned substances, which he said Thursday stemmed from an "isotonic drink" that contained the prohibited substances.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Majchrzak would be suspended until December after initially being suspended in November 2022 following several positive drug tests.

CAITLYN JENNER RIPS MARTINA NAVRATILOVA OVER TWEET SHADING INTERVIEW WITH LANCE ARMSTRONG ON TRANS ATHLETES

"The ITIA accepted that Majchrzak had not knowingly or intentionally ingested the Prohibited Substances, and further mitigating evidence includes the player’s consultation with a (dietitian) about the supplement and its ingredients," a press release from the ITIA stated.

"During this period, the player is prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis."

Majchrzak, 27, issued a lengthy statement on social media Thursday, explaining why his test results were positive despite his not knowing at the time he had ingested the banned substances.

"The first step I took was to send all the supplements I was taking to an accredited laboratory for testing," Majchrzak said on Twitter. "After almost two months. I received the detailed analysis. This confirmed that all the forbidden substances which had been detected in my urine sample, were found in one product — an isotonic drink.

"I had started using this specific product from the end of September 2022 after consultation with a nutritionist right up until the day I found out about positive anti-doping tests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The label of ingredients of the isotonic electrolyte in question does not declare any substances banned in sport. In addition, there is no information, in any available sources, that this isotonic drink could have different ingredients other than what it states on the list of ingredients. To the best of my knowledge, this product was also used by other athletes who were tested and never had a positive doping test."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Majchrzak added that the trace amounts of the substances were not enough to in any way improve his performance. He said he was facing a four-year ban from the ITIA, but the evidence he provided had the suspension reduced to 13 months.

"Undoubtedly, this cruel experience will leave its mark on my life," he said. "I still have to face great emotions and stress. Every day I have to work on accepting the current state and focusing on the future. However, deep down I know that I have not said my last word as an athlete."

Majchrzak turned pro in 2013 and reached his highest ranking on the ATP in February 2022, when he reached No. 75. He has an overall record of 30-41 and is ranked in the top 100.