Nick Kyrgios backs Novak Djokovic amid Australian Open concerns: 'One of the greatest athletes of all time'

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios seemingly backed the Australian Open’s decision to remove any fans that "disrupt" matches involving 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, adding that Djokovic’s appearance in Melbourne is something the fans "should be appreciating."

Djokovic is chasing an unprecedented 10th title at the Australian Open and a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam win but there’s an expectation that the Serbian tennis pro may be ill-received by some fans following last year’s drama that saw him deported from the country because of his vaccine status.

"If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else – boom, they are out,’’ tournament director Craig Tiley warned this week. "We don’t want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out.’’

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DIRECTOR WARNS NOVAK DJOKOVIC CRITICS WILL BE REMOVED IF THEY ‘DISRUPT’ THE TOURNAMENT

Kyrgios was asked about the directive during a press conference on Thursday and said, while he’s no stranger to fan heckling, he thinks the crowd should look at the bigger picture.

"Novak’s here and he hasn’t made any rules. He’s kind of abided by them for the last two years or whatever and he’s been dealt his way," he said. "Obviously he’s chasing things that athletes rarely are able to chase. He’s one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just in the tennis courts."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyrgios continued: "He’s here to put on a show for Melbourne itself so as long as the fans know that he’s not just doing it for himself – he’s going to come out here even tomorrow night. I think as fans we should be appreciating rather than – I know there’s going to be fans that are not going to want him to win but I think they can’t cross that line as fans."

Based on his own experiences, Kyrgios said he expects some fan outbursts but added: "You gotta respect him a little bit at the end of the day because he is one of the best to ever do it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Djokovic and Kyrgios will face off against one another in a charity event on Friday, their first head-to-head since the Wimbledon finals.