San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa's MAGA hat appearance initially omitted from 'SNF' social media feed, clip posted after fan furor

Bosa flashed the MAGA hat after the 49ers' win over the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa crashed Brock Purdy’s postgame interview on "Sunday Night Football" with NBC’s Melissa Stark, showing off a Make America Great Again hat.

Bosa made his appearance behind Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo and flashed the hat. He pointed to the hat, and Stark acknowledged it before getting back into the interview.

Nick Bosa runs out

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is introduced before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 20, 2024. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

However, fans would not have immediately noticed just by looking at the "Sunday Night Football" feed on X. Bosa’s brief appearance was omitted from Stark’s interview with Purdy, Kittle and Guerendo when it was posted at 11:57 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

By the middle of Monday morning, the clip itself was deleted entirely.

NFL fans took notice.

Later, the "Sunday Night Football" X account re-posted the clip in full, showing Bosa’s MAGA-hat appearance. However, it was deleted and re-posted again soon after.

NBC Universal Group did not comment on the snafu.

Nick Bosa sacks Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, reacts after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, #97, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

It was one of a few instances of active NFL players outright supporting a presidential candidate this election season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed former President Donald Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bosa had three tackles, a sack and three QB hits.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles going into the game against the Cowboys. The 49ers improved to 4-4 on the year.

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa, #97 of the San Francisco 49ers, stands on the field in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Bosa has been a long-time supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

