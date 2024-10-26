Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ex-NFL star criticizes Harris for response to question about closing-argument speech

Harris made the remarks to a reporter before her Houston speech

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris’ closing argument ‘reeks of desperation,’ Morgan Ortagus argues Video

Kamala Harris’ closing argument ‘reeks of desperation,’ Morgan Ortagus argues

All-star panelists Morgan Ortagus, Ross Douthat and Josh Kraushaar evaluate former President Trump and Vice President Harris’ closing campaign messages on ‘Special Report.’

Former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for a remark she made on Friday afternoon.

The vice president was asked hours before her rally in Houston what she would say to those who are concerned that doing a "closing argument speech" at The Ellipse in Washington, D.C., may lean into the alleged threat Trump is to democracy and not the threats to the economy.

Kamala Harris in Houston

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a rally in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"One of the things I love about the American people is we can hold many thoughts at once. And one of the highest priorities for the American people right now is bringing down cost, and that is the priority of my agenda and will be the priority of my work when I’m elected president," Harris responded.

Bell responded on X with one phrase, "HUH???"

"Kamala Harris NEVER answers a question directly yo," he added.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets player emerged as a supporter of former President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

Kamala Harris speaks to reporters

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

He appeared on stage with Trump and former NFL star Antonio Brown at his rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

On Wednesday, Bell reacted to his experience in a video on TikTok.

"Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro. He a real one," he said. "He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything. . . . That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one." 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.