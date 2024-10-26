Ex-NFL star criticizes Harris for response to question about closing-argument speech

Former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for a remark she made on Friday afternoon.

The vice president was asked hours before her rally in Houston what she would say to those who are concerned that doing a "closing argument speech" at The Ellipse in Washington, D.C., may lean into the alleged threat Trump is to democracy and not the threats to the economy.

"One of the things I love about the American people is we can hold many thoughts at once. And one of the highest priorities for the American people right now is bringing down cost, and that is the priority of my agenda and will be the priority of my work when I’m elected president," Harris responded.

Bell responded on X with one phrase, "HUH???"

"Kamala Harris NEVER answers a question directly yo," he added.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets player emerged as a supporter of former President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

He appeared on stage with Trump and former NFL star Antonio Brown at his rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

On Wednesday, Bell reacted to his experience in a video on TikTok.

"Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro. He a real one," he said. "He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love.

"I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything. . . . That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one."