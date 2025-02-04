NHL announcer cracks tariff joke while calling game for Canada-based team

Even Canada-based NHL teams aren't safe from feeling the brunt of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the country.

Mere hours after Trump's executive order to impose tariffs on Canada, both Ottawa Senators and Toronto Raptors fans booed the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Vancouver Canucks fans did the same on Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings, but there was more to be had.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the first period, Vancouver defenseman Derek Forbot was assessed a two-minute penalty for interference. That prompted longtime Canucks announcer John Shorthourse to facetiously say that the penalty would actually be 25% longer.

"This will actually be a two-and-a-half minute power play for the Detroit Red Wings, due to the 25% tariff that has been imposed on penalties to Canadian-based teams," Shorthouse said.

Vancouver was able to kill the penalty, with the ending of the first period benefiting them.

Vancouver tied the game midway through the third after newcomer Filip Chytil scored, but Detroit would win, 3-2, in overtime.

US OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST RYAN CROUSER GRADES HIS ACTING SKILLS IN UPCOMING SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke via phone on Monday, hours before additional 25% tariffs were to take effect on Canadian goods coming into the United States. In a post on X, Trudeau said Canada will implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar.

Trump has long said Canada and Mexico have failed to do enough to prevent the flow of illegal migrants and drugs, particularly fentanyl, from those nations into the U.S. In addition, Trump claims the U.S. has subsidized Canada to the tune of $200 billion annually.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump had promised to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican goods, as well as a 10% tariff on Canadian energy and a 10% tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from China. The tariffs on China were set to go into effect Tuesday at midnight.

Fox News' Louis Casano contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.