US Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser grades his acting skills in upcoming Super Bowl commercial

Shot putter Ryan Crouser parlayed his record-setting third gold medal into an acting gig.

The USA Olympian became the first person to win three golds in the shot put this past summer in Paris, and now he is set to appear in a Super Bowl commercial next Sunday.

"For me as a track and field athlete, [I] never would’ve even thought that a Super Bowl commercial could be a possibility. It’s been great," Crouser said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I mean, I don't know how much of an acting career I would call it, because I'm kind of playing myself. But no, it was a really fun shoot, a lot of fun out flying out to L.A. Really just a dream come true, and I’m really excited about it."

The Michelob Ultra commercial features Crouser, Randy Moss and Sabrina Ionescu playing pickleball. What makes the commercial great, though, is that Crouser wasn't exactly doing a whole lot of acting while on the court.

"For me, being competitive, it made it pretty easy. The reason I'm good as a professional shot-putter is because I hate losing and [am] competitive by nature," he said. "They had me lined up against a professional pickleball coach, player, and he was just bringing the heat on these serves. And I was trying to return them. It was a little bit of acting, but it was also pretty genuine.

"And I got a $60,000 camera in front of me, so they’re like, "Try to return it, but don’t hit the camera."

Crouser has partnered with Michelob Ultra for some time now, which he calls a "genuine partnership."

"They’ve been great. They do a lot to support Team USA, track and field. They’ve been so supportive of me through the Olympics. I don't drink too much, especially in season, but when I'm out of season, it's a beer that I tend to drink. What I’m doing 24 hours a day, I have to be accountable as a professional athlete. So a high-quality light beer is something that if I do drink, I can bounce back from the next day and have a quality training day. It’s a true genuine partnership, which always makes it so much easier," Crouser said.

As for his camera skills, Crouser gave himself a pat on the back.

"I think I did pretty well," he quipped.

"I’ve played pickleball. It’s a fun weekend activity. As a professional athlete, you have to find that balance between low risk but still fun activities. Nobody wants to be injured, like, skiing as a professional athlete, so pickleball’s a good happy medium. I can see why it’s so popular."

