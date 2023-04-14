NFL withholds draft invite from potential first-round pick to avoid awkward TV moment: report

There will only be three wide receivers present at the NFL Draft in a couple of weeks, but that trio will not include Quentin Johnston.

The TCU standout is expected to be a first-round selection, but he still was not granted an invite from the league to the draft in Kansas City later this month.

Experts believe Johnston will likely be a late selection within the first 31 picks (the Miami Dolphins were docked their first-round pick). However, it's certainly a possibility that a first-round talent could fall later than expected on the first night, or even worse — into the second round.

That was the case previously with players like Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Brady Quinn and Lamar Jackson. Those moments certainly made for awkward television, and the league wants to avoid that at all costs.

According to CBS Sports, the league believes Johnston will be selected in the "20-28" range, but just in case he's not, the NFL opted not to risk having egg on its face. Some teams that could use receiver help with selections in that range include the Baltimore Ravens (22nd overall pick), Minnesota Vikings (23rd) and the New York Giants (25th).

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest prediction has Johnston going in the second round at No. 34 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, but of course, everyone has different opinions.

Jordan Addison (USC), Zay Flowers (Boston College) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) will be the three receivers present in Kansas City for the draft, which is set to get underway April 27.