NFL
Published

NFL Week 7 schedule, scores, updates and more

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season will feature a whole host of important games that could determine the playoff picture for a ton of teams going forward.

The first begins with the Thursday night matchup between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. Both teams are on the downtrend and sit at 3-3 on the year. Both teams need a win to keep up in their respective divisions. The Browns come into the game dealing with a bunch of injuries while the Broncos have lost three straight games.

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will look to keep pace with each other as they have games against some of the teams in the bottom of the barrel in the league.

Six teams are also on byes.

Here’s what Week 7 looks like.

-

Bye weeks: Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars. Steelers, Vikings

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Aug. 14 file photo.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Aug. 14 file photo. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

8:20 PM: Broncos @ Browns (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, October 24, 2021

1 PM: Panthers @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Jets @ Patriots (CBS)

1 PM: Chiefs @ Titans (CBS)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after the Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in an NFL football game Oct. 18 in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after the Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in an NFL football game Oct. 18 in Nashville. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

1 PM: Washington @ Packers (FOX)

1 PM: Falcons @ Dolphins (FOX)

1 PM: Bengals @ Ravens (CBS)

4:05 PM: Lions @ Rams (FOX)

4:05 PM: Eagles @ Raiders (FOX)

4:25 PM: Texans @ Cardinals (CBS)

4:25 PM: Bears @ Buccaneers (CBS)

8:20 PM: Colts @ 49ers (NBC)

Monday, October 25, 2021

8:15 PM: Saints @ Seahawks (ESPN)

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

1). Bills (4-2)

2). Patriots (2-4)

3). Jets (1-4)

4). Patriots (1-5)

AFC North

1). Ravens (5-1)

2). Bengals (4-2)

3). Browns (3-3)

4). Steelers (3-3)

AFC South

1). Titans (4-2)

2). Colts (2-4)

3). Texans (1-5)

4). Jaguars (1-5)

AFC West

1). Chargers (4-2)

2). Raiders (4-2)

3). Broncos (3-3)

4). Chiefs (3-3)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots after overtime Oct. 17 in Foxborough, Mass.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots after overtime Oct. 17 in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

1). Cowboys (5-1)

2). Washington (2-4)

3). Eagles (2-4)

4). Giants (1-5)

NFC North

1). Packers (5-1)

2). Vikings (3-3)

3). Bears (3-3)

4). Lions (0-6)

NFC South

1). Buccaneers (5-1)

2). Saints (3-2)

3). Panthers (3-3)

4). Falcons (2-3)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (6-0)

2). Rams (5-1)

3). 49ers (2-3)

4). Seahawks (2-4)

