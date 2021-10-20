Expand / Collapse search
NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 7

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 7

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a statement in Week 6.

Jackson threw for 167 yards with one touchdown, and the Ravens’ defense held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to one score in a dominating 34-6 victory to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Ravens are winners of five straight games and will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a key AFC North showdown this upcoming week. After the big win over the Chargers, Baltimore made a big jump in this week’s power rankings.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Record: 3-3

Week 6 result: 31-13 win over Washington

Outlook: Patrick Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 397 yards and two scores in the win over Washington, which finished with 276 yards in the game – its lowest point total of the season. Kansas City travels to Tennessee next.

9. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 34-31 win over Bills

Outlook: Derrick Henry had 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns to help carry the Titans to their fourth win of the year. A showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is next for Tennessee.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers high fives Trey Pipkins #79 during the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Sept. 12 in Landover, Maryland.

Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers high fives Trey Pipkins #79 during the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Sept. 12 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images, File)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 34-6 loss to Ravens

Outlook: Justin Herbert threw for 195 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers' loss to Baltimore. After their bye week, Los Angeles will host the Patriots in a key AFC matchup.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pumps his fist towards fans after an overtime win against the New England Patriots Oct. 17 in Foxborough, Mass.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pumps his fist towards fans after an overtime win against the New England Patriots Oct. 17 in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 35-29 win over Patriots

Outlook: Dak Prescott threw for 445 yards and three touchdowns, and Trevon Diggs came down with another interception in the Cowboys' win over the Patriots in New England. The Cowboys haven't won at New England since 1987 and were 0-5 against Bill Belichick. Dallas will enter Week 7 on a bye.

6. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped short of the goal line by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second half Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tenn.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is stopped short of the goal line by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second half Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Record: 4-2

Week 6 result: 34-31 loss to Titans

Outlook: Josh Allen completed 35 of 47 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns, but slipped up on a quarterback sneak call on the final offensive play of the game for Buffalo, and failed to convert the fourth-down play. The Bills are on a bye.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, after they connected for a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 17 in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, after they connected for a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers Oct. 17 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 34-6 win over Chargers

Outlook: Lamar Jackson and the Ravens clicked on all cylinders and easily look like the best team in the AFC right now. Next, Baltimore will host the Bengals in an AFC North showdown with first place on the line.

4. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) handing the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon Oct. 17 in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) handing the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon Oct. 17 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 24-14 win over Bears

Outlook: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Bears for the 20th time in 23 games, including the playoffs. Since Rodgers took over at QB, the Packers improved to 22-5 overall against their NFC North rivals. Next up, Washington.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts as he runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 14 in Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts as he runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 14 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 28-22 win over Eagles

Outlook: Quarterback Tom Brady had two touchdowns and running back Leonard Fournette had 127 total yards and two scores for the Bucs. Next, Tampa Bay will host the Bears.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in action against the New York Giants during a game at MetLife Stadium on Oct, 17 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams in action against the New York Giants during a game at MetLife Stadium on Oct, 17 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Record: 5-1

Week 6 result: 38-11 win over Giants

Outlook: Matt Stafford tossed four touchdowns and the Rams defense forced four turnovers, which included two interceptions by safety Taylor Rapp. The Rams will host the winless Lions next.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throwing the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17 in Cleveland.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throwing the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17 in Cleveland. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Record: 6-0

Week 6 result: 37-14 win over Browns

Outlook: Kyler Murray threw four touchdowns and Arizona's defense dominated in a huge road victory over Cleveland. Next up is a home game against the Texans.

