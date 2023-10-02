NFL Week 4 review: Top teams emerge, Taylor Swift is back, scores and more

Four weeks of the NFL season are in the books and there are three things that are certain – the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are really good teams, and Taylor Swift continues to be a draw.

The Eagles received a formidable challenge from the Washington Commanders and were able to outlast them in overtime. Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdown passes. He threw both touchdown passes to A.J. Brown. The wide receiver had nine catches for 175 yards. The defense will have to lock it down as the season moves further, but Philly remained undefeated.

The Arizona Cardinals were giving the 49ers a little bit of trouble, but Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey were able to find the end zone in the fourth quarter to seal the 35-16 win. McCaffrey finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown as he begins to make his early case for NFL MVP. Purdy remained undefeated in regular-season games.

As for Swift, she appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets matchup at MetLife Stadium. She brought Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the game as well. Swift watched as the Chiefs eked by the Jets after one of the best performances Zach Wilson has had.

Read below for the scores across Week 4.

NFL scoreboard

Lions 34, Packers 20

Jaguars 27, Falcons 7

Bills 48, Dolphins 20

Broncos 31, Bears 28

Ravens 28, Browns 3

Titans 27, Bengals 3

Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT)

Buccaneers 26, Saints 9

Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT)

Vikings 21, Panthers 13

Texans 30, Steelers 6

Chargers 24, Raiders 17

Cowboys 38, Patriots 3

49ers 35, Cardinals 16

Chiefs 23, Jets 20

Seahawks 24, Giants 3

NFL standings through Week 4

AFC East

Bills (3-1) Dolphins (3-1) Patriots (1-3) Jets (1-3)

AFC North

Ravens (3-1) Steelers (2-2) Browns (2-2) Bengals (1-3)

AFC South

Colts (2-2) Texans (2-2) Jaguars (2-2) Titans (2-2)

AFC West

Chiefs (3-1) Chargers (2-2) Raiders (1-3) Broncos (1-3)

NFC East

Eagles (4-0) Cowboys (3-0) Commanders (2-2) Giants (1-3)

NFC North

Lions (3-1) Packers (2-2) Vikings (1-3) Bears (0-4)

NFC South

Buccaneers (3-1) Falcons (2-2) Saints (2-2) Panthers (0-4)

NFC West