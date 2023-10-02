Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 4 review: Top teams emerge, Taylor Swift is back, scores and more

Swift, Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts were the stars of the week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Four weeks of the NFL season are in the books and there are three things that are certain – the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are really good teams, and Taylor Swift continues to be a draw.

The Eagles received a formidable challenge from the Washington Commanders and were able to outlast them in overtime. Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdown passes. He threw both touchdown passes to A.J. Brown. The wide receiver had nine catches for 175 yards. The defense will have to lock it down as the season moves further, but Philly remained undefeated.

The Arizona Cardinals were giving the 49ers a little bit of trouble, but Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey were able to find the end zone in the fourth quarter to seal the 35-16 win. McCaffrey finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown as he begins to make his early case for NFL MVP. Purdy remained undefeated in regular-season games.

Taylor Swift in the box

Taylor Swift watches from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

As for Swift, she appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets matchup at MetLife Stadium. She brought Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the game as well. Swift watched as the Chiefs eked by the Jets after one of the best performances Zach Wilson has had.

Read below for the scores across Week 4.

NFL scoreboard

  • Lions 34, Packers 20
  • Jaguars 27, Falcons 7
  • Bills 48, Dolphins 20
  • Broncos 31, Bears 28
  • Ravens 28, Browns 3
  • Titans 27, Bengals 3
  • Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT)
  • Buccaneers 26, Saints 9
  • Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT)
  • Vikings 21, Panthers 13
  • Texans 30, Steelers 6
  • Chargers 24, Raiders 17
  • Cowboys 38, Patriots 3
  • 49ers 35, Cardinals 16
  • Chiefs 23, Jets 20
  • Seahawks 24, Giants 3

NFL standings through Week 4

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, celebrates his rushing touchdown with Christian McCaffrey, #23, during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

AFC East

  1. Bills (3-1)
  2. Dolphins (3-1)
  3. Patriots (1-3)
  4. Jets (1-3)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (3-1)
  2. Steelers (2-2)
  3. Browns (2-2)
  4. Bengals (1-3)

AFC South

  1. Colts (2-2)
  2. Texans (2-2)
  3. Jaguars (2-2)
  4. Titans (2-2)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (3-1)
  2. Chargers (2-2)
  3. Raiders (1-3)
  4. Broncos (1-3)

NFC East

Jalen Hurts throws

Jalen Hurts, #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles, passes the ball against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 1, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

  1. Eagles (4-0)
  2. Cowboys (3-0)
  3. Commanders (2-2)
  4. Giants (1-3)

NFC North

  1. Lions (3-1)
  2. Packers (2-2)
  3. Vikings (1-3)
  4. Bears (0-4)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (3-1)
  2. Falcons (2-2)
  3. Saints (2-2)
  4. Panthers (0-4)

NFC West

  1. 49ers (4-0)
  2. Seahawks (3-1)
  3. Rams (2-2)
  4. Cardinals (1-3)

