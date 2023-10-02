Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL faces uproar as they make swift changes to social media accounts

The NFL later removed the Taylor Swift reference from its Instagram account

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife stadium Video

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife stadium

Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more as she cheered on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game on Oct. 1. (Credit: Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful)

The NFL on Monday removed references to Taylor Swift from their social media accounts after an uproar following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the New York Jets.

The league’s X and Instagram got in on the hullabaloo over Swift attending the latest Chiefs game to support the team and her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift in the box

Taylor Swift watches the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"The chiefs are 2-0 as swifties," the NFL’s Instagram account read on Monday morning.

The league’s X header also featured Swift laughing and clapping while at MetLife Stadium. But the league came under fire over the swift changes to their profiles.

"This is not a good look by the nfl. This sort of thing fuels the conspiracy theories," New York Post’s Jets beat writer Brian Costello wrote on X.

"The NFL IG page says the ‘Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties.’ Thoughts?" CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson wrote.

Taylor Swift smiles

Taylor Swift enters below MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Barstool Sports’ Big Cat was a bit more explicit: "What the f--- is this @NFL?"

The NFL removed the Swift mentions but kept her up on their header on X.

Swift was in a MetLife Stadium suite press box on Sunday night along with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and a bunch of others. She was also spotted hugging Donna Kelce.

Front Office Sports noted the NBC broadcast cut away to Swift around 17 times and there were at least two commercials for Swift’s movie of her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce looks on

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the sidelines during the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether Swift and Travis Kelce are dating. But rumors have swirled over the last two weeks about a budding romance.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.