NFL

NFL Week 2 scores: High-scoring affairs scatter across league

The Detroit Lions led the way with 52 points

Ryan Gaydos
NFL teams were scoring at will during the second week of the 2025 season.

Nine clubs scored at least 30 points in their games over the weekend. The Detroit Lions led the way with 52 points against the Chicago Bears, while the Baltimore Ravens dropped 41 points on the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys reached 40 points in overtime against the New York Giants.

The Cincinnati Bengals also saw their season take a hit with Joe Burrow being lost for multiple weeks.

There are still two games to be played on Monday night. Before that, look at the rest of the scoreboard from Week 2.

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

Micah Parsons makes the tackle

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, right, and defensive lineman Micah Parsons (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

  • Green Bay Packers 27, Washington Commanders 18

Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

  • Cincinnati Bengals 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 27
  • Dallas Cowboys 40, New York Giants 37 (OT)
  • Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21
  • Los Angeles Rams 33, Tennessee Titans 19
  • New England Patriots 33, Miami Dolphins 27
  • San Francisco 49ers 26, New Orleans Saints 21
  • Buffalo Bills 30, New York Jets 10
Malik Nabers makes a catch

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches a pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam (20) defends in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

  • Seattle Seahawks 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
  • Baltimore Ravens 41, Cleveland Browns 17
  • Indianapolis Colts 29, Denver Broncos 28
  • Arizona Cardinals 27, Carolina Panthers 22
  • Philadelphia Eagles 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17
  • Atlanta Falcons 22, Minnesota Vikings 6

Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (10 p.m. ET)

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

