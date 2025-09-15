NFL Week 2 scores: High-scoring affairs scatter across league

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL teams were scoring at will during the second week of the 2025 season.

Nine clubs scored at least 30 points in their games over the weekend. The Detroit Lions led the way with 52 points against the Chicago Bears, while the Baltimore Ravens dropped 41 points on the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys reached 40 points in overtime against the New York Giants.

The Cincinnati Bengals also saw their season take a hit with Joe Burrow being lost for multiple weeks.

There are still two games to be played on Monday night. Before that, look at the rest of the scoreboard from Week 2.

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

Green Bay Packers 27, Washington Commanders 18

Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Dallas Cowboys 40, New York Giants 37 (OT)

Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Los Angeles Rams 33, Tennessee Titans 19

New England Patriots 33, Miami Dolphins 27

San Francisco 49ers 26, New Orleans Saints 21

Buffalo Bills 30, New York Jets 10

Seattle Seahawks 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Baltimore Ravens 41, Cleveland Browns 17

Indianapolis Colts 29, Denver Broncos 28

Arizona Cardinals 27, Carolina Panthers 22

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Atlanta Falcons 22, Minnesota Vikings 6

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans (7 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (10 p.m. ET)