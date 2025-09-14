Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Chiefs' Chris Jones trade barbs at end of game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones were heard trading barbs toward the end of their game on Sunday evening.

Hurts was getting the offense set to kneel out the clock when Jones was heard talking smack.

"You didn’t even have 100 yards," Jones said over the Eagles’ offensive line, possibly directed at Saquon Barkley.

Hurts replied, "We won the f---ing game. Shut your a-- up."



Philadelphia escaped with a 20-17 victory over Kansas City in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles’ offense wasn’t as explosive as it was during the Super Bowl back in February but it did enough to get the win.

Hurts ran for a touchdown at the goal line in the fourth quarter to go up 10 points. After the Chiefs scored on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyquan Thornton the team couldn’t score again.

The star quarterback was 15-of-22 with 101 passing yards. Hurts had a rushing touchdown Barkley was held to fewer than 100 yards rushing – he had 88. But he scored a touchdown.

"The most important thing is finding a way to win. We showed up when we needed to the most. Being able to play turnover free football," Hurts said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "There is a level of patience you have to have. Play within yourself."

Mahomes was 16-of-29 with 187 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also had a rushing score and led the team in rushing yards with 66 on seven carries.