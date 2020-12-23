Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 16 preview: Time for urgency is now with two games left

How is the week shaping up to be?

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
There are two weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, and there’s still a lot left to be determined.

The AFC North, AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West division crowns are still up for grabs. The 16th week of the season is key for several teams, as noted below.

Expect the unexpected. There are teams who are not vying for a top draft pick that can play spoiler. Standings could shift and shape up a dramatic end to the season next week.

Here’s a quick preview of Week 16.

SAINTS (10-4) VS. VIKINGS (6-8)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts after his touchdown carry in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Saints and Vikings will play in the rare Christmas Day game. New Orleans is coming off a loss to the Chiefs while Minnesota lost last we

ek to the Bears. The Saints are still hoping for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a win here could be vital.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-11 Vikings

DATE: Dec. 25

TIME (EST): 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network

LIONS (5-9) VS. BUCCANEERS (9-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Lions and Buccaneers will square off on the day after Christmas. It’s part of a three-game slate Saturday. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are only a game away from at least a tie with the Saints in the NFC South.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 31-27 Lions

DATE: Dec. 26

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Ford Field

WATCH: NFL Network

CARDINALS (8-6) VS. 49ERS (5-9)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cardinals and 49ers will play in the second Saturday game. While San Francisco has been eliminated from playoff contention, Arizona is still holding onto hope of a wildcard spot. The Cardinals definitely need a victory in this game to continue those hopes.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 31-27 49ers

DATE: Dec. 26

TIME (EST): 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: Amazon Prime

RAIDERS (7-7) VS. DOLPHINS (9-5)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Dolphins could pick up their 10th win of the season with a victory over the Raiders. It would be the first time since 2016 that Miami would have 10 wins. Las Vegas on the other hand needs a win to prevent falling out of playoff contention.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-17-1 Tied

DATE: Dec. 26

TIME (EST): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: NFL Network

RAVENS (9-5) VS. GIANTS (5-9)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pretends to throw the ball into the stands after scoring a touchdown on a keeper against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Between the Ravens and Giants on Sunday, both teams will be dying for a victory. Baltimore has looked good as of late while New York took a loss to the Browns last week. A win for either team could mean playoffs come next month.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-2 Ravens

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX

TEXANS (4-10) VS. BENGALS (3-10-1)

Cincinnati Bengals' Josh Bynes (56) reacts after a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Texans and Bengals would have liked to be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday but instead, their matchup will determine draft positioning – at least for Cincinnati. Houston’s top draft pick belongs to the Dolphins so you can bet that Miami will have an eye on this game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-4 Texans

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: FOX

JAGUARS (1-13) VS. BEARS (7-7)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Don’t count the Bears out just yet. It’s still a long shot but Chicago could still make their way into the playoffs but they need a win Sunday against the Jaguars. The Bears have quietly won two straight and can’t falter in a game against Jacksonville.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-3 Bears

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field

WATCH: CBS

CHIEFS (13-1) VS. FALCONS (4-10)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stops Miami Dolphins free safety Brandon Jones (29), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC and will move just one more week closer to the playoffs. The Falcons could potentially get a better draft pick with a loss.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Chiefs

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: FOX

JETS (1-13) VS. BROWNS (10-4)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, congratulates running back Nick Chubb, left, after Chubb rushed for a 9-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns could pick up their 11th win of the season against the Jets. Cleveland could be in line for its best record since 1994 and most wins since re-joining the NFL in 1999. A New York win could enrage fans even more.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 14-12 Browns

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: CBS

STEELERS (11-3) VS. COLTS (10-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) makes a reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers will look to right their ship but have a tough challenge in the Colts. Pittsburgh is one a three-game losing streak while the Colts are on a three-game winning streak. Indianapolis’ defense poses a tough challenge. Both the AFC North and South divisions are on the line with the results.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-6 Steelers

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: CBS

CHARGERS (5-9) VS. BRONCOS (5-9)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates after running back Kalen Ballage scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Chargers and Broncos meet in an AFC West rivalry game. It will feature young quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Drew Lock. Fans watching this game can get a glimpse into the future of the NFL.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 68-52-1 Broncos

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

WASHINGTON (6-8) VS. PANTHERS (4-10)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Washington needs a win to move closer to an NFC East title. The Panthers have not played great this season but playing spoiler could be in their cards. This game is pretty important.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-6 Washington

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: CBS

COWBOYS (5-9) VS. EAGLES (4-9-1)

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts as quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Cowboys and Eagles have a classic NFC East matchup. Neither team is out of the playoffs just yet. Both teams need a Washington loss on Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 66-53 Cowboys

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

SEAHAWKS (10-4) VS. RAMS (9-5)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) points upwards before the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Rams are just one back in the loss column from the Seahawks. With a win, Los Angeles could gain the NFC West lead because they own the tiebreaker. This is one of the marquee matchups of the late afternoon slate Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-20 Seahawks

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Lumen Field

WATCH: 4:25 pm

PACKERS (11-3) VS. TITANS (10-4)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Packers and Titans are featured in one of the most interesting Sunday night matchups of the season. The two teams are among the best in the NFL and should be fun to watch the offenses go back-and-forth at each other.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-5 Titans

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: NBC

PATRIOTS (6-8) VS. BILLS (11-3)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The week will end with the Patriots and Bills playing in an AFC East rivalry matchup. Buffalo dethroned New England from the top of the AFC East. It’s their first division title in 25 years. The Patriots will look to stop the spiraling.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 75-44-1 Patriots

DATE: Dec. 28

TIME (EST): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: ESPN/ABC

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_