Controversial Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026 revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026 was officially revealed on Thursday, and Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were left out of Canton.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri, San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig were named to the class that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Craig finally gets into the Hall. He was the first player to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. He won three Super Bowl titles with the 49ers and also played with the Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings. He got into the Hall over Belichick, Kraft, Ken Anderson and L.C. Greenwood.

The lack of Belichick and Kraft caused immense consternation in the NFL world in the days leading up to the official announcement, which took place at the NFL Honors.

Vinatieri was the only one in the class who was a part of the Patriots’ dynasty. He won four Super Bowl titles between his time with the Patriots and Colts. He was largely considered to be one of the most clutch kickers of his generation.

PANTHERS STAR TETAIROA MCMILLAN WINS OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AFTER SLUR CONTROVERSY

Fitzgerald was a wide receiver who couldn’t have been more reliable as a pass catcher. He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro once. He played from 2004 to 2020. He had 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He spent his entire career with the Cardinals and played in one Super Bowl.

Kuechly was a centerpiece for the Panthers’ defense from 2012 to 2019. He was in a Pro Bowl in seven of the eight years he played in the NFL. He was the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year. Kuechly was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team as he finished his career with 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Brees was a Super Bowl champion and the leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns when he finished his career with the Saints. He was a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Offensive Player of the Year. He racked up 80,358 passing yards and 571 passing touchdowns in 20 NFL seasons.