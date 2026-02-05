Seahawks star rookie Nick Emmanwori downplays ankle sprain suffered during Super Bowl practice: 'I'll be good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Injury news during Super Bowl week is never what a team wants to see, but the Seattle Seahawks are dealing with it after standout cornerback Nick Emmanwori suffered an ankle sprain during practice on Wednesday.

Emmanwori, though, isn’t missing his first crack at a Super Bowl ring in his first NFL season.

"Feel good," he told reporters Thursday during a Super Bowl media availability. "Training staff has a good plan for me… I’ll be good to go."

The injury occurred when Emmanwori was defending a pass during practice, rolling the ankle that resulted in a sprain. Luckily, it was a low-ankle sprain, as a high-ankle would be much harder to play on.

Emmanwori walked off the practice field on his own, with teammates and coaches coming to his side as reinforcement.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that the team will "kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps."

A potential Defensive Rookie of the Year, Emmanwori has been a crucial piece for the NFL’s top defense this season. The 35th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft started 11 of his 14 games during his rookie year, tallying 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

What has made Emmanwori great in his inaugural season is his versatility, being able to fly around the field in both run and pass situations. Emmanwori broke up 11 passes this year.

In the event Emmanwori can’t go on Sunday, or is having trouble playing to the best of his abilities, Ty Okada could slot in at the nickel for Seattle.

Emmanwori isn’t the only Seahawks' player dealing with something this week despite the time off. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been nursing an oblique injury throughout the playoffs, but Macdonald said he was "right on schedule" with where he needs to be for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

Darnold was also dealing with the oblique issue when he threw for three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Los Angeles Rams to reach the Super Bowl.

As always, football players will do whatever it takes to play on gameday, and even more so now that it’s Super Bowl week.

