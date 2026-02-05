Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Super Bowl LX

Seahawks star rookie Nick Emmanwori downplays ankle sprain suffered during Super Bowl practice: 'I'll be good'

Emmanwori rolled his ankle while defending a pass at Wednesday's practice

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Stefon Diggs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba highlight Colin's Top 10 players in Super Bowl LX | The Herd Video

Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Stefon Diggs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba highlight Colin's Top 10 players in Super Bowl LX | The Herd

Colin Cowherd unveils his Top 10 players in Super Bowl LX, featuring Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, Stefon Diggs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Injury news during Super Bowl week is never what a team wants to see, but the Seattle Seahawks are dealing with it after standout cornerback Nick Emmanwori suffered an ankle sprain during practice on Wednesday.

Emmanwori, though, isn’t missing his first crack at a Super Bowl ring in his first NFL season.

"Feel good," he told reporters Thursday during a Super Bowl media availability. "Training staff has a good plan for me… I’ll be good to go."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Emmanwori responds to reporters

Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LX at the San Jose Convention Center on Feb. 4, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The injury occurred when Emmanwori was defending a pass during practice, rolling the ankle that resulted in a sprain. Luckily, it was a low-ankle sprain, as a high-ankle would be much harder to play on.

Emmanwori walked off the practice field on his own, with teammates and coaches coming to his side as reinforcement.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LX: STREAM THE PATRIOTS VS SEAHAWKS NFL CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that the team will "kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps."

A potential Defensive Rookie of the Year, Emmanwori has been a crucial piece for the NFL’s top defense this season. The 35th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft started 11 of his 14 games during his rookie year, tallying 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

What has made Emmanwori great in his inaugural season is his versatility, being able to fly around the field in both run and pass situations. Emmanwori broke up 11 passes this year.

Nick Emmanwori yells on field

Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the second quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on Jan. 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

In the event Emmanwori can’t go on Sunday, or is having trouble playing to the best of his abilities, Ty Okada could slot in at the nickel for Seattle.

Emmanwori isn’t the only Seahawks' player dealing with something this week despite the time off. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been nursing an oblique injury throughout the playoffs, but Macdonald said he was "right on schedule" with where he needs to be for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

Darnold was also dealing with the oblique issue when he threw for three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game victory over the Los Angeles Rams to reach the Super Bowl.

Nick Emmanwori looks on field

Nick Emmanwori of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during an NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on Jan. 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As always, football players will do whatever it takes to play on gameday, and even more so now that it’s Super Bowl week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue