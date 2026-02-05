Panthers star Tetairoa McMillan wins Offensive Rookie of the Year after slur controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers star receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year just hours after apologizing for using a racial slur during an e-sports event on Wednesday night.

McMillan won the award over New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka.

McMillan, nicknamed "Tet," found himself in some controversy on Wednesday night, though, as he was heard shouting, "n——, n——, pick" following an interception while playing in the Streamer Bowl VII, a charity esports tournament prior to the Super Bowl.

McMillan posted an apology on his Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Yesterday while on live stream, I used a term I should not have," he wrote in a statement. "There’s no excuse for what I said — I sincerely apologize for speaking thoughtlessly and will do better."

The Panthers also directed ESPN toward McMillan’s statement when asked for comment.

McMillan is up for Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors on Thursday night in San Francisco after a fantastic start to his NFL career.

McMillan, taken eighth overall by the Panthers in last year’s NFL Draft, put together a rookie campaign with 70 receptions (122 targets) for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Panthers needed a playmaker to take that next step in 2025, and McMillan was a large part of the team’s success that ultimately led to them winning the NFC South.

In his first playoff game, a thriller against the Los Angeles Rams, McMillan posted five catches for 81 yards (seven targets), using that connection with quarterback Bryce Young to get the ball downfield.

While it didn’t work out for the Panthers with an upset at home in the playoffs, the team continues going in the right direction with players like McMillan leading the way.

