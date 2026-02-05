Eagles stars 'block out the outside noise' around coach Nick Sirianni amid criticism over tough season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If the Philadelphia Eagles are not playing for a Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni is apparently on the hot seat.

The Eagles head coach appeared to have his job in jeopardy last year after a disappointing finish to the 2023 season, until he won the Super Bowl.

This season, though, the Eagles did not look like the same team, and it has resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season.

Sirianni remains safe despite the outcry, yet two young Eagles stars don't even bother to pay attention to the noise.

"We play in a city that gets great media coverage. Some good, some bad. More bad than good, probably. Gotta find something good to write about," Cooper DeJean said to Fox News Digital. "Just block out the outside noise and go to work."

While Sirianni may seem hard-nosed on everyone's TV screens, DeJean said he's "one of the guys."

"He's one of the boys," added Reid Blankenship. "He listens to us, he hangs out with us, a really fun person to be around. I don't think people realize that, but he's really chill."

The Eagles ranked 23rd in yards and 19th in points per game this season after finishing eighth and seventh in those categories the previous year.

Once again, there was also talk of friction between A.J. Brown and others, including Sirianni himself. Sirianni and Brown had an animated conversation after Brown dropped a pass during the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last month.

The pattern for the Eagles over the last four seasons has been Super Bowl appearance, wild-card exit, Super Bowl win, wild-card exit. Perhaps history could repeat itself, but expect the Philly media to be up in arms if it does not.

