Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles stars 'block out the outside noise' around coach Nick Sirianni amid criticism over tough season

'He's one of the boys'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Eagles stars defend Nick Sirianni after tough season Video

Eagles stars defend Nick Sirianni after tough season

Philadelphia Eagles stars Cooper DeJean and Reid Blankenship defended their head coach, Nick Sirianni, in an interview with Fox News Digital on radio row.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SAN FRANCISCO – If the Philadelphia Eagles are not playing for a Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni is apparently on the hot seat.

The Eagles head coach appeared to have his job in jeopardy last year after a disappointing finish to the 2023 season, until he won the Super Bowl.

This season, though, the Eagles did not look like the same team, and it has resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

Sirianni remains safe despite the outcry, yet two young Eagles stars don't even bother to pay attention to the noise.

"We play in a city that gets great media coverage. Some good, some bad. More bad than good, probably. Gotta find something good to write about," Cooper DeJean said to Fox News Digital. "Just block out the outside noise and go to work."

While Sirianni may seem hard-nosed on everyone's TV screens, DeJean said he's "one of the guys."

Nick Sirianni looks on field

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Elsa/Getty Images)

49ERS STARS EVEN-KEELED ON ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELD INJURY THEORY: 'I HAVE NO OTHER CHOICE'

"He's one of the boys," added Reid Blankenship. "He listens to us, he hangs out with us, a really fun person to be around. I don't think people realize that, but he's really chill."

The Eagles ranked 23rd in yards and 19th in points per game this season after finishing eighth and seventh in those categories the previous year.

Once again, there was also talk of friction between A.J. Brown and others, including Sirianni himself. Sirianni and Brown had an animated conversation after Brown dropped a pass during the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last month.

Nick Sirianni talks to the media

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks to the media during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pattern for the Eagles over the last four seasons has been Super Bowl appearance, wild-card exit, Super Bowl win, wild-card exit. Perhaps history could repeat itself, but expect the Philly media to be up in arms if it does not.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue