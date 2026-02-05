Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2025 NFL season.

Schwesinger won the award over New York Giants' Abdul Carter, Seattle Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori, and Atlanta Falcons’ Xavier Watts and James Pearce Jr.

Schwesinger finished with 40 of 50 first-place votes, beating out Emmanwori, who came in second place with 199 points total and seven first-place votes.

Schwesinger was the favorite coming into the night after a tremendous year at middle linebacker for a formidable Browns defense despite what the record may say in 2025.

He’s also just the fifth non-first-round pick that has won the award in the last 40 seasons.

The second-round pick out of UCLA led all rookies with 146 combined tackles, which has him in the top five all-time for tackles in a rookie season.

Schwesinger also notched two interceptions, 11 tackles for loss and three passes defended.

Schwesinger also battled through an ankle injury this season, playing 16 of 17 games for Kevin Stefanski’s club. He tallied 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits as well, showcasing his ability to get to the quarterback.

Speaking of the coaching staff, the team gave Schwesinger the "green dot" on his helmet, meaning he was calling the defense in the huddle for Cleveland all season as a rookie.

While first-rounders get the spotlight, it’s players after day one of the NFL Draft that make a team whole.

The Browns clearly got their second-rounder right this past year, as Schwesinger proved to be a cornerstone piece, and he has the hardware to prove it now.

