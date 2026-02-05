Expand / Collapse search
Pro wrestling fans loudly chant 'f--- ICE' during an All Elite Wrestling match

AEW's 'Dynamite' took place in Las Vegas on Wednesday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
All Elite Wrestling fans made their sentiments known about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a match on "Dynamite" on Wednesday.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was taking on Brody King in an AEW World Championship eliminator match. If King picked up the win over the reigning champion, he would get an AEW World Championship match at Grand Slam Australia next weekend.

Brody King on Collision

Brody King on the ramp during AEW "Collision" on Oct. 3, 2024, at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The two men, in their respective corners, stared each other down. The crowd at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas erupted in "f--- ICE" chants. MJF and King took the moment in for an extra second or two before the match got underway.

King ended up defeating MJF pretty quickly after "Hangman" Adam Page diverted the champ’s attention. He earned the title shot next weekend.

MJF at a UFC event in 2022

Professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman attends the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

It wasn’t the first time over the last year that an AEW star has been involved in an anti-ICE moment.

King was a part of a 14-person tag-team match at Grand Slam Mexico in June. He wore a shirt that read "Abolish ICE." The event took place in Mexico City and occurred as ICE tensions were heating up in Los Angeles.

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

He showed support for protesters in Los Angeles, who were against the raids that took place in the city at the time. The protesters took a violent turn at several points during that week, with law enforcement officers being injured, autonomous vehicles being set on fire and stores being looted.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

