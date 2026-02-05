Pro wrestling fans loudly chant 'f--- ICE' during an All Elite Wrestling match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling fans made their sentiments known about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a match on "Dynamite" on Wednesday.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was taking on Brody King in an AEW World Championship eliminator match. If King picked up the win over the reigning champion, he would get an AEW World Championship match at Grand Slam Australia next weekend.

The two men, in their respective corners, stared each other down. The crowd at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas erupted in "f--- ICE" chants. MJF and King took the moment in for an extra second or two before the match got underway.

King ended up defeating MJF pretty quickly after "Hangman" Adam Page diverted the champ’s attention. He earned the title shot next weekend.

It wasn’t the first time over the last year that an AEW star has been involved in an anti-ICE moment.

King was a part of a 14-person tag-team match at Grand Slam Mexico in June. He wore a shirt that read "Abolish ICE." The event took place in Mexico City and occurred as ICE tensions were heating up in Los Angeles.

He showed support for protesters in Los Angeles, who were against the raids that took place in the city at the time. The protesters took a violent turn at several points during that week, with law enforcement officers being injured, autonomous vehicles being set on fire and stores being looted.