CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin want big bucks to go to this Cowboys star: 'Let's make that happen'

It seems like the Dallas Cowboys are always finding themselves in a money conundrum.

With Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb solely making up for nearly 37% of the team's cap, there's not much to go around.

It got to the point where perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons was traded just a week before the NFL season started last year. Now, the Cowboys face a similar issue after George Pickens' career year.

But current and former Cowboys stars want Pickens in the blue and silver no matter what.

Lamb said he "absolutely" wants to see Pickens get his bag, specifically by the Cowboys."

"Let's make that happen," Lamb told Fox News Digital on radio row.

Legendary receiver Michael Irvin also said Pickens needs to stay in Arlington.

"[Jerry Jones has] been on the brink with a lot of things, but this year, you have an ability to create a lot of room, a lot of cap. And I think they gotta make a run for it. You got to go and sign George Pickens, and you got to do it early so he can get to training camp and get that second year in," Irvin added. "And then, you gotta turn all attention to that defense, and then you'll have a chance."

After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens was acquired by the Cowboys in a trade last year and showed out with the best marks of his career in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pickens is a free agent, as the Steelers did not exercise his fifth-year option before trading him. He made just over $1.6 million last year, but Spotrac has his market value at over $30 million annually.

With Pickens opposite Lamb, Prescott's 4,552 yards were the second-most of his career, and he led the NFL with 404 completed passes.

