Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin want big bucks to go to this Cowboys star: 'Let's make that happen'

George Pickens is an unrestricted free agent after the best season of his career

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
SAN FRANCISCO – It seems like the Dallas Cowboys are always finding themselves in a money conundrum.

With Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb solely making up for nearly 37% of the team's cap, there's not much to go around.

It got to the point where perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons was traded just a week before the NFL season started last year. Now, the Cowboys face a similar issue after George Pickens' career year.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

But current and former Cowboys stars want Pickens in the blue and silver no matter what.

Lamb said he "absolutely" wants to see Pickens get his bag, specifically by the Cowboys."

"Let's make that happen," Lamb told Fox News Digital on radio row.

George Pickens celebrates

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Legendary receiver Michael Irvin also said Pickens needs to stay in Arlington.

"[Jerry Jones has] been on the brink with a lot of things, but this year, you have an ability to create a lot of room, a lot of cap. And I think they gotta make a run for it. You got to go and sign George Pickens, and you got to do it early so he can get to training camp and get that second year in," Irvin added. "And then, you gotta turn all attention to that defense, and then you'll have a chance."

After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens was acquired by the Cowboys in a trade last year and showed out with the best marks of his career in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Pickens is a free agent, as the Steelers did not exercise his fifth-year option before trading him. He made just over $1.6 million last year, but Spotrac has his market value at over $30 million annually.

George Pickens stretches

George Pickens (3) of the Dallas Cowboys stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.   (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

With Pickens opposite Lamb, Prescott's 4,552 yards were the second-most of his career, and he led the NFL with 404 completed passes.

