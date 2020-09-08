Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published
Last Update 49 mins ago

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1

Here is the Week 6 edition of the NFL Power Rankings

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
There's a new No. 1 in NFL for the first time this season.

Say hello to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game to lift the Seahawks to a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson finished with three touchdowns, and Metcalf had six receptions for 93 yards and two scores for the Seahawks, who improved their record to 5-0 on the season.

Here is the full Week 6 edition of the NFL Power Rankings.

32) NEW YORK JETS

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 30-10 loss to Arizona Cardinals

Previous ranking: 32

Another week, another loss for the Jets. It's only a matter of time before Adam Gase is relieved of his duties as head coach.

31) NEW YORK GIANTS

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 37-34 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Previous ranking: 31

The Cowboys were without Dak Prescott for a decent part of their game, but the Giants failed to capitalize. Washington is up next.

30) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) right celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-14 loss to Houston Texans

Previous ranking: 30

After a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars have now lost four games in a row, and they appear to be who we thought they were.

29) DENVER BRONCOS

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates with K.J. Hamler (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Record: 1-3

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 29

After Denver's game was postponed against the Patriots, the Broncos will face New England on Sunday in Week 6.

28) ATLANTA FALCONS

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 23-16 loss to Carolina Panthers

Previous ranking: 22

After the Falcons' loss to the Panthers, the team fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Atlanta will look to get its first win next week vs. the Vikings.

27) WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith tries to get away from Los Angeles Rams' Troy Reeder during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-10 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Previous ranking: 28

Quarterback Alex Smith made an appearance in an NFL for the first time since November 2018. It was a fantastic moment in football, but Washington allowed eight sacks in a loss to the Rams.

26) CINCINNATI BENGALS

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser, back, makes a hit on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he tries a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Record: 1-3-1

Week 5 result: 27-3 loss to Baltimore Ravens

Previous ranking: 26

The Bengals were held out of the endzone against the Ravens and will look to get it going again at Indianapolis in Week 6.

25) DETROIT LIONS

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Record: 1-3

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 22

Coming off a bye week, the Lions will look to get back on track when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars.

24) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-27 loss to New Orleans Saints

Previous ranking: 27

The Chargers moved up three spots in a loss. Why? They've found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. That's a win within itself.

23) DALLAS COWBOYS

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) comforts quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as he is carted off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury running the ball against the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 37-34 win over New York Giants

Previous ranking: 21

The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott the rest of the year after he suffered a season-ending injury. Next to take over? Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton.

22) HOUSTON TEXANS

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-14 win over Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous ranking: 24

The Bill O'Brien era is over in Houston, and the Texans responded with a victory over their AFC South rival.

21) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Record: 1-3-1

Week 5 result: 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous ranking: 18

Philadelphia will host the Baltimore Ravens next, but the Eagles will then face the New York Giants twice, and Dallas Cowboys over the next three weeks.

20) MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 27-26 loss to Seattle Seahawks

Previous ranking: 20

The Vikings' 1-point loss to the No. 1 team in the rankings, is as devastating as it comes. Minnesota is facing a must-win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

19) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 43-17 loss to Miami Dolphins

Previous ranking: 14

The 49ers ate a little bit of humble pie in their loss to Miami. You can begin to question if Jimmy Garoppolo is the answer at quarterback after he was benched.

18) MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 43-17 win over San Francisco 49ers

Previous ranking: 23

The Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Dolphins made a huge jump in the rankings after a beatdown of the defending NFC champs in San Francisco.

17) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 32-23 loss to Cleveland Browns

Previous ranking: 12

The marriage to quarterback Philip Rivers may be coming to a divorce sooner than later. The Colts arguably have one of the most talented rosters in the AFC, but the aging Rivers is a liability.

16) ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs in a touchdown against New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 30-10 win over New York Jets

Previous ranking: 15

All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins put together another stat line for the ages: six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Arizona faces the Cowboys next.

15) CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 23-16 win over Atlanta Falcons

Previous ranking: 16

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem. The Panthers pulled out a third-straight victory when they defeated the Falcons. Next up, the Chicago Bears.

14) CHICAGO BEARS

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 20-19 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous ranking: 17

Kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winning 38-yard field goal with 1:17 to go to lift the Bears over the Tom Brady-led Bucs.

13) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor, left, celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr after catching a 59-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 40-32 win over Kansas City Chiefs

Previous ranking: 18

Arguably the biggest win of the Derek Carr/Jon Gruden era came on Sunday in Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champs.

12) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 20-19 loss to Chicago Bears

Previous ranking: 7

Bears quarterback Nick Foles got the best of Tom Brady once again in this Thursday night matchup. Brady's final pass on the night led him to putting him up four fingers, as if he had one more down to go. Instead, Chicago took possession and came away with the win.

11) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 30-27 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Previous ranking: 11

Trailing by 17, quarterback Drew Brees led New Orleans to a comeback victory in overtime over the Chargers.

10) CLEVELAND BROWNS

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) and quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrate after a 15-yard touchdown by Higgins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 32-23 win over Indianapolis Colts

Previous ranking: 13

For the first time since 1994, the Browns have a 4-1 record.

9) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Record: 2-2

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 9

The Patriots are coming off a bye week after their game against the Denver Broncos was postponed. New England will host Denver in Week 6.

8) LOS ANGELES RAMS

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 30-10 win over Washington Football Team

Previous ranking: 10

The Los Angeles Rams came away with eight sacks on defense. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald had three on his own. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

7) BUFFALO BILLS

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets away from Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 42-16 loss to Tennessee Titans

Previous ranking: 7

Quarterback Josh Allen only had one interception heading into Buffalo's game against the Titans. Tennessee's defense swarmed him and forced him into throwing two picks in the loss. Bills will look to regroup vs. Kansas City next week.

6) TENNESSEE TITANS

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the second half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Record: 4-0

Week 5 result: 42-16 win over Buffalo Bills

Previous ranking: 7

The COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization didn't slow them down in their first game back. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Derrick Henry added two more scores on the ground.

5) PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) beats Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills (21) to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Record: 4-0

Week 5 result: 38-29 win over Philadelphia Eagles

Previous ranking: 6

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had four total touchdowns for the Steelers. He pulled in seven receptions for 110 yards in the victory. Up next for Pittsburgh is an AFC North battle with Cleveland.

4) BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 27-3 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Previous ranking: 4

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens kept the ball rolling in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens' defense forced three turnovers of the Joe Burrow-led Bengals.

3) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 40-32 loss to Las Vegas Raiders

Previous ranking: 1

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game by more than 7 points since he took over under center. It was at the hands of their AFC West divisional rival.

2) GREEN BAY PACKERS

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Record: 4-0

Week 5 result: BYE 

Previous ranking: 3

Aaron Rodgers and company will be coming off a bye, and they will travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a Week 5 showdown.

1) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf, right, catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Harris defends near the end of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Record: 5-0

Week 5 result: 27-26 win over Minnesota Vikings

Previous ranking: 2

Russell Wilson has the Seahawks looking like true championship contenders. There's no doubt about it that he's the frontrunner for NFL MVP.

