NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1
Here is the Week 6 edition of the NFL Power Rankings
There's a new No. 1 in NFL for the first time this season.
Say hello to the Seattle Seahawks.
Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game to lift the Seahawks to a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Wilson finished with three touchdowns, and Metcalf had six receptions for 93 yards and two scores for the Seahawks, who improved their record to 5-0 on the season.
32) NEW YORK JETS
Record: 0-5
Week 5 result: 30-10 loss to Arizona Cardinals
Previous ranking: 32
Another week, another loss for the Jets. It's only a matter of time before Adam Gase is relieved of his duties as head coach.
31) NEW YORK GIANTS
Record: 0-5
Week 5 result: 37-34 loss to Dallas Cowboys
Previous ranking: 31
The Cowboys were without Dak Prescott for a decent part of their game, but the Giants failed to capitalize. Washington is up next.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 30-14 loss to Houston Texans
Previous ranking: 30
After a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars have now lost four games in a row, and they appear to be who we thought they were.
29) DENVER BRONCOS
Record: 1-3
Week 5 result: BYE
Previous ranking: 29
After Denver's game was postponed against the Patriots, the Broncos will face New England on Sunday in Week 6.
28) ATLANTA FALCONS
Record: 0-5
Week 5 result: 23-16 loss to Carolina Panthers
Previous ranking: 22
After the Falcons' loss to the Panthers, the team fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Atlanta will look to get its first win next week vs. the Vikings.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 30-10 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Previous ranking: 28
Quarterback Alex Smith made an appearance in an NFL for the first time since November 2018. It was a fantastic moment in football, but Washington allowed eight sacks in a loss to the Rams.
Record: 1-3-1
Week 5 result: 27-3 loss to Baltimore Ravens
Previous ranking: 26
The Bengals were held out of the endzone against the Ravens and will look to get it going again at Indianapolis in Week 6.
25) DETROIT LIONS
Record: 1-3
Week 5 result: BYE
Previous ranking: 22
Coming off a bye week, the Lions will look to get back on track when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 30-27 loss to New Orleans Saints
Previous ranking: 27
The Chargers moved up three spots in a loss. Why? They've found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. That's a win within itself.
23) DALLAS COWBOYS
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 37-34 win over New York Giants
Previous ranking: 21
The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott the rest of the year after he suffered a season-ending injury. Next to take over? Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton.
22) HOUSTON TEXANS
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 30-14 win over Jacksonville Jaguars
Previous ranking: 24
The Bill O'Brien era is over in Houston, and the Texans responded with a victory over their AFC South rival.
Record: 1-3-1
Week 5 result: 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous ranking: 18
Philadelphia will host the Baltimore Ravens next, but the Eagles will then face the New York Giants twice, and Dallas Cowboys over the next three weeks.
Record: 1-4
Week 5 result: 27-26 loss to Seattle Seahawks
Previous ranking: 20
The Vikings' 1-point loss to the No. 1 team in the rankings, is as devastating as it comes. Minnesota is facing a must-win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 43-17 loss to Miami Dolphins
Previous ranking: 14
The 49ers ate a little bit of humble pie in their loss to Miami. You can begin to question if Jimmy Garoppolo is the answer at quarterback after he was benched.
18) MIAMI DOLPHINS
Record: 2-3
Week 5 result: 43-17 win over San Francisco 49ers
Previous ranking: 23
The Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Dolphins made a huge jump in the rankings after a beatdown of the defending NFC champs in San Francisco.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 32-23 loss to Cleveland Browns
Previous ranking: 12
The marriage to quarterback Philip Rivers may be coming to a divorce sooner than later. The Colts arguably have one of the most talented rosters in the AFC, but the aging Rivers is a liability.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 30-10 win over New York Jets
Previous ranking: 15
All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins put together another stat line for the ages: six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Arizona faces the Cowboys next.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 23-16 win over Atlanta Falcons
Previous ranking: 16
No Christian McCaffrey, no problem. The Panthers pulled out a third-straight victory when they defeated the Falcons. Next up, the Chicago Bears.
14) CHICAGO BEARS
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 20-19 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous ranking: 17
Kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winning 38-yard field goal with 1:17 to go to lift the Bears over the Tom Brady-led Bucs.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 40-32 win over Kansas City Chiefs
Previous ranking: 18
Arguably the biggest win of the Derek Carr/Jon Gruden era came on Sunday in Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champs.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 20-19 loss to Chicago Bears
Previous ranking: 7
Bears quarterback Nick Foles got the best of Tom Brady once again in this Thursday night matchup. Brady's final pass on the night led him to putting him up four fingers, as if he had one more down to go. Instead, Chicago took possession and came away with the win.
Record: 3-2
Week 5 result: 30-27 win over Los Angeles Chargers
Previous ranking: 11
Trailing by 17, quarterback Drew Brees led New Orleans to a comeback victory in overtime over the Chargers.
10) CLEVELAND BROWNS
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 32-23 win over Indianapolis Colts
Previous ranking: 13
For the first time since 1994, the Browns have a 4-1 record.
Record: 2-2
Week 5 result: BYE
Previous ranking: 9
The Patriots are coming off a bye week after their game against the Denver Broncos was postponed. New England will host Denver in Week 6.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 30-10 win over Washington Football Team
Previous ranking: 10
The Los Angeles Rams came away with eight sacks on defense. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald had three on his own. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 42-16 loss to Tennessee Titans
Previous ranking: 7
Quarterback Josh Allen only had one interception heading into Buffalo's game against the Titans. Tennessee's defense swarmed him and forced him into throwing two picks in the loss. Bills will look to regroup vs. Kansas City next week.
Record: 4-0
Week 5 result: 42-16 win over Buffalo Bills
Previous ranking: 7
The COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization didn't slow them down in their first game back. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Derrick Henry added two more scores on the ground.
Record: 4-0
Week 5 result: 38-29 win over Philadelphia Eagles
Previous ranking: 6
Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had four total touchdowns for the Steelers. He pulled in seven receptions for 110 yards in the victory. Up next for Pittsburgh is an AFC North battle with Cleveland.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 27-3 win over Cincinnati Bengals
Previous ranking: 4
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens kept the ball rolling in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens' defense forced three turnovers of the Joe Burrow-led Bengals.
Record: 4-1
Week 5 result: 40-32 loss to Las Vegas Raiders
Previous ranking: 1
The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game by more than 7 points since he took over under center. It was at the hands of their AFC West divisional rival.
Record: 4-0
Week 5 result: BYE
Previous ranking: 3
Aaron Rodgers and company will be coming off a bye, and they will travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a Week 5 showdown.
Record: 5-0
Week 5 result: 27-26 win over Minnesota Vikings
Previous ranking: 2
Russell Wilson has the Seahawks looking like true championship contenders. There's no doubt about it that he's the frontrunner for NFL MVP.