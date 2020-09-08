NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1

There's a new No. 1 in NFL for the first time this season.

Say hello to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game to lift the Seahawks to a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson finished with three touchdowns, and Metcalf had six receptions for 93 yards and two scores for the Seahawks, who improved their record to 5-0 on the season.

Here is the full Week 6 edition of the NFL Power Rankings.

32) NEW YORK JETS

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 30-10 loss to Arizona Cardinals

Previous ranking: 32

Another week, another loss for the Jets. It's only a matter of time before Adam Gase is relieved of his duties as head coach.

31) NEW YORK GIANTS

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 37-34 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Previous ranking: 31

The Cowboys were without Dak Prescott for a decent part of their game, but the Giants failed to capitalize. Washington is up next.

30) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-14 loss to Houston Texans

Previous ranking: 30

After a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars have now lost four games in a row, and they appear to be who we thought they were.

29) DENVER BRONCOS

Record: 1-3

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 29

After Denver's game was postponed against the Patriots, the Broncos will face New England on Sunday in Week 6.

28) ATLANTA FALCONS

Record: 0-5

Week 5 result: 23-16 loss to Carolina Panthers

Previous ranking: 22

After the Falcons' loss to the Panthers, the team fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Atlanta will look to get its first win next week vs. the Vikings.

27) WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-10 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Previous ranking: 28

Quarterback Alex Smith made an appearance in an NFL for the first time since November 2018. It was a fantastic moment in football, but Washington allowed eight sacks in a loss to the Rams.

26) CINCINNATI BENGALS

Record: 1-3-1

Week 5 result: 27-3 loss to Baltimore Ravens

Previous ranking: 26

The Bengals were held out of the endzone against the Ravens and will look to get it going again at Indianapolis in Week 6.

25) DETROIT LIONS

Record: 1-3

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 22

Coming off a bye week, the Lions will look to get back on track when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars.

24) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-27 loss to New Orleans Saints

Previous ranking: 27

The Chargers moved up three spots in a loss. Why? They've found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. That's a win within itself.

23) DALLAS COWBOYS

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 37-34 win over New York Giants

Previous ranking: 21

The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott the rest of the year after he suffered a season-ending injury. Next to take over? Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton.

22) HOUSTON TEXANS

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 30-14 win over Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous ranking: 24

The Bill O'Brien era is over in Houston, and the Texans responded with a victory over their AFC South rival.

21) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Record: 1-3-1

Week 5 result: 38-29 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous ranking: 18

Philadelphia will host the Baltimore Ravens next, but the Eagles will then face the New York Giants twice, and Dallas Cowboys over the next three weeks.

20) MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Record: 1-4

Week 5 result: 27-26 loss to Seattle Seahawks

Previous ranking: 20

The Vikings' 1-point loss to the No. 1 team in the rankings, is as devastating as it comes. Minnesota is facing a must-win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

19) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 43-17 loss to Miami Dolphins

Previous ranking: 14

The 49ers ate a little bit of humble pie in their loss to Miami. You can begin to question if Jimmy Garoppolo is the answer at quarterback after he was benched.

18) MIAMI DOLPHINS

Record: 2-3

Week 5 result: 43-17 win over San Francisco 49ers

Previous ranking: 23

The Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Dolphins made a huge jump in the rankings after a beatdown of the defending NFC champs in San Francisco.

17) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 32-23 loss to Cleveland Browns

Previous ranking: 12

The marriage to quarterback Philip Rivers may be coming to a divorce sooner than later. The Colts arguably have one of the most talented rosters in the AFC, but the aging Rivers is a liability.

16) ARIZONA CARDINALS

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 30-10 win over New York Jets

Previous ranking: 15

All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins put together another stat line for the ages: six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Arizona faces the Cowboys next.

15) CAROLINA PANTHERS

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 23-16 win over Atlanta Falcons

Previous ranking: 16

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem. The Panthers pulled out a third-straight victory when they defeated the Falcons. Next up, the Chicago Bears.

14) CHICAGO BEARS

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 20-19 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous ranking: 17

Kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winning 38-yard field goal with 1:17 to go to lift the Bears over the Tom Brady-led Bucs.

13) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 40-32 win over Kansas City Chiefs

Previous ranking: 18

Arguably the biggest win of the Derek Carr/Jon Gruden era came on Sunday in Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champs.

12) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 20-19 loss to Chicago Bears

Previous ranking: 7

Bears quarterback Nick Foles got the best of Tom Brady once again in this Thursday night matchup. Brady's final pass on the night led him to putting him up four fingers, as if he had one more down to go. Instead, Chicago took possession and came away with the win.

11) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Record: 3-2

Week 5 result: 30-27 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Previous ranking: 11

Trailing by 17, quarterback Drew Brees led New Orleans to a comeback victory in overtime over the Chargers.

10) CLEVELAND BROWNS

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 32-23 win over Indianapolis Colts

Previous ranking: 13

For the first time since 1994, the Browns have a 4-1 record.

9) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Record: 2-2

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 9

The Patriots are coming off a bye week after their game against the Denver Broncos was postponed. New England will host Denver in Week 6.

8) LOS ANGELES RAMS

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 30-10 win over Washington Football Team

Previous ranking: 10

The Los Angeles Rams came away with eight sacks on defense. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald had three on his own. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

7) BUFFALO BILLS

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 42-16 loss to Tennessee Titans

Previous ranking: 7

Quarterback Josh Allen only had one interception heading into Buffalo's game against the Titans. Tennessee's defense swarmed him and forced him into throwing two picks in the loss. Bills will look to regroup vs. Kansas City next week.

6) TENNESSEE TITANS

Record: 4-0

Week 5 result: 42-16 win over Buffalo Bills

Previous ranking: 7

The COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization didn't slow them down in their first game back. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Derrick Henry added two more scores on the ground.

5) PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Record: 4-0

Week 5 result: 38-29 win over Philadelphia Eagles

Previous ranking: 6

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had four total touchdowns for the Steelers. He pulled in seven receptions for 110 yards in the victory. Up next for Pittsburgh is an AFC North battle with Cleveland.

4) BALTIMORE RAVENS

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 27-3 win over Cincinnati Bengals

Previous ranking: 4

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens kept the ball rolling in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens' defense forced three turnovers of the Joe Burrow-led Bengals.

3) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Record: 4-1

Week 5 result: 40-32 loss to Las Vegas Raiders

Previous ranking: 1

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game by more than 7 points since he took over under center. It was at the hands of their AFC West divisional rival.

2) GREEN BAY PACKERS

Record: 4-0

Week 5 result: BYE

Previous ranking: 3

Aaron Rodgers and company will be coming off a bye, and they will travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a Week 5 showdown.

1) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Record: 5-0

Week 5 result: 27-26 win over Minnesota Vikings

Previous ranking: 2

Russell Wilson has the Seahawks looking like true championship contenders. There's no doubt about it that he's the frontrunner for NFL MVP.