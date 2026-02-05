Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Super Bowl LX

Tom Brady’s neutral Super Bowl stance sparks backlash from Patriots' Robert Spillane and franchise greats

Brady won six Super Bowl titles with New England

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Tom Brady on Super Bowl LX, Robert Kraft snub, Patriots culture | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Tom Brady on Super Bowl LX, Robert Kraft snub, Patriots culture | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Tom Brady joins Colin Cowherd to preview Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Robert Kraft not making the Hall of Fame, and the culture of the Patriots that helped them reach the Super Bowl.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his storied two-decade career with the franchise, Tom Brady said he doesn't have "a dog in the fight" in this week's big game.

Brady's stance drew strong responses from both his former teammates and current Patriots players.

Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane was among those who expressed angst over Brady’s position. "Personally it makes me sick," Spillane said Thursday during a Super Bowl week media availability, via MassLive.com. "But at the end of the day [he's a Patriot]; he has a dog in the fight. So for him to say that, it is what it is. At the end of the day, he's an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders now, so he has to do what's best for him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Spillane speaks to the media

New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

Brady holds a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Spillane appeared in 13 regular season games in his first year in New England, recording 48 tackles.

Brady reflected on his unprecedented run in New England during a recent edition of his "Let's Go!" Sirius XM podcast with sportscaster Jim Gray, saying, "We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

'NFL REDZONE' HOST SCOTT HANSON EXPLAINS WHY SAM DARNOLD IS TOP SUPER BOWL LX 'HUMAN INTEREST STORY'

He added that he hoped "to see a good game" on Sunday.

Tom Brady looks on before a game

Tom Brady looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Those comments were not well-received by Patriots greats, including Rob Gronkowski, who played with Brady in New England and Tampa Bay. Gronkowski said he has not discussed this week’s Patriots-Seahawks game with Brady but suggested a reason for the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s neutral stance.

"He probably wants to be the quarterback," Gronkowski said Wednesday during an appearance on "Up & Adams," before adding, "He’s that competitive. He probably wants to be the guy in the Super Bowl right now."

Two-time Super Bowl winner and former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork described Brady's take as "bullcrap."

Vince Wilfork attends a New England Patriots

Former New England Patriots player Vince Wilfork reacts before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

Another former New England star, Asante Samuel, chimed in, saying in a string of social media posts that he was "highly disappointed" in the retired quarterback for "not rooting for your ex-teammate, Mike Vrabel." Samuel also suggested that Brady was envious of Drake Maye’s rise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs argued Brady’s role as a sports network broadcaster — not just a Patriots icon — explains his neutral stance. "Does Tony Romo still pull for the Cowboys? I'd be surprised," Diggs said Thursday. "I think Peyton Manning still loves Denver. I don't hear him say too much about the Colts."

Brady is Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst and called last year’s Super Bowl.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue