Tom Brady’s neutral Super Bowl stance sparks backlash from Patriots' Robert Spillane and franchise greats

Despite leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his storied two-decade career with the franchise, Tom Brady said he doesn't have "a dog in the fight" in this week's big game.

Brady's stance drew strong responses from both his former teammates and current Patriots players.

Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane was among those who expressed angst over Brady’s position. "Personally it makes me sick," Spillane said Thursday during a Super Bowl week media availability, via MassLive.com. "But at the end of the day [he's a Patriot]; he has a dog in the fight. So for him to say that, it is what it is. At the end of the day, he's an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders now, so he has to do what's best for him."

Brady holds a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Spillane appeared in 13 regular season games in his first year in New England, recording 48 tackles.

Brady reflected on his unprecedented run in New England during a recent edition of his "Let's Go!" Sirius XM podcast with sportscaster Jim Gray, saying, "We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England."

He added that he hoped "to see a good game" on Sunday.

Those comments were not well-received by Patriots greats, including Rob Gronkowski, who played with Brady in New England and Tampa Bay. Gronkowski said he has not discussed this week’s Patriots-Seahawks game with Brady but suggested a reason for the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s neutral stance.

"He probably wants to be the quarterback," Gronkowski said Wednesday during an appearance on "Up & Adams," before adding, "He’s that competitive. He probably wants to be the guy in the Super Bowl right now."

Two-time Super Bowl winner and former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork described Brady's take as "bullcrap."

Another former New England star, Asante Samuel, chimed in, saying in a string of social media posts that he was "highly disappointed" in the retired quarterback for "not rooting for your ex-teammate, Mike Vrabel." Samuel also suggested that Brady was envious of Drake Maye’s rise.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs argued Brady’s role as a sports network broadcaster — not just a Patriots icon — explains his neutral stance. "Does Tony Romo still pull for the Cowboys? I'd be surprised," Diggs said Thursday. "I think Peyton Manning still loves Denver. I don't hear him say too much about the Colts."

Brady is Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst and called last year’s Super Bowl.

