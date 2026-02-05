Giannis Antetokounmpo sticks with Bucks as NBA trade deadline passes despite interest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thursday's NBA trade deadline came and went with no deal reached for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee appears ready to keep the two-time MVP for now and has informed teams of its decision, sources told ESPN shortly before Thursday's afternoon deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors were reportedly among the teams that explored a potential deal for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo expressed openness to a change of scenery months ago, either at the trade deadline or this offseason, according to an ESPN report last week.

Although Antetokounmpo has spent his entire 12-year career in Milwaukee and led the franchise to its first NBA title in 50 years, trade speculation has followed him for months. Until recently, the Bucks showed little willingness to engage in serious negotiations involving the 10-time All-Star, though the front office has not signaled urgency to make a move.

Antetokounmpo appeared to address his status shortly after the trade deadline passed, writing in an Instagram post, "Legends don’t chase. They attract," which was accompanied by an expletive-laden scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character enthusiastically declares he is staying at his job.

Antetokounmpo, his representatives and the Bucks are expected to revisit potential deals after the season. Barring a miraculous post-All-Star break turnaround, Milwaukee appears unlikely to reach the postseason. The Bucks entered Thursday at 20-29 and No. 12 sport in the Eastern Conference standings.

This fall, the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo will become eligible for a contract extension. He also has a player option for the 2027–28 season, meaning there will be significant financial implications tied to where Antetokounmpo ultimately lands.

A calf injury will keep Antetokounmpo sidelined for several weeks. The star forward appeared to suffer the injury during a recent game against the Denver Nuggets. He had a similar setback in December, which caused him to miss more than three weeks. Before that, a groin issue forced Antetokounmpo to sit out for 11 days in November.

In 30 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds.

While Antetokounmpo stayed put at the deadline, the Bucks did make another move, picking up Ousmane Dieng as part of a three-team trade. The Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns were the other two teams involved in the deal, ESPN reported.

