San Francisco 49ers

49ers stars even-keeled on electromagnetic field injury theory: 'I have no other choice'

Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner have all dealt with recent injuries

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco 49ers have been riddled with injuries in recent years, and there is a theory about why.

A viral theory, albeit unproven, says the 49ers’ unusually high number of soft-tissue and non-contact injuries might be because of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from a big electrical substation right next to their practice fields and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. 

The claim is that being around it for years could weaken tendons and soft tissue, leading to more ACL tears, Achilles injuries, hamstring pulls, and similar issues.

Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Brock Purdy, Dre Greenlaw and numerous others have suffered serious injuries over the last couple of years, garnering traction in the controversy. Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl two years ago, and Kittle ruptured his Achilles last month in the playoffs.

Christian McCaffrey vs Bills

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers falls after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 1, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

McCaffrey missed all but four games with Achilles tendinitis and a knee injury last season but is not worried one bit.

"Dude, I am not a scientist and I'm not a doctor. Look, we'll play anywhere. You know, for us, I think that's stuff that a lot of people smarter than me can talk about," McCaffrey told Fox News Digital on radio row "All I know is, you know, there's too many variables in football to just say that something like that is the reason for injuries. I mean, you can do everything right and bad things can still happen, so."

Purdy was rather mum about the whole situation.

George Kittle carted off field

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off the field during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"I don't really know what to think of it. You know, I think people are doing their research on it and whatnot, but, you know, for me, I have no idea," he said. "I mean, I'm gonna continue to practice there. Obviously it's my job and I love the Niners. So yeah, I have no other choice."

Linebacker Fred Warner, who missed time this season, had a rather different sentiment. He's "ignoring it for now," but said he believes some research may have to be done.

"I think of course, since it's been such a hot topic that there'll be more research done on it to see exactly if anything comes of it. But I think it's been there for so long that, of course we had the injuries we did this last this past season, especially the high-profile players. So, it was just kind of like a hot topic, basically, and we'll see what comes of it," Warner said.

Fred Warner carted off field

Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off of the field after being injured during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 49ers have said they will look into what has caused the spike in injuries, including the EMF theory.

