49ers stars even-keeled on electromagnetic field injury theory: 'I have no other choice'

The San Francisco 49ers have been riddled with injuries in recent years, and there is a theory about why.

A viral theory, albeit unproven, says the 49ers’ unusually high number of soft-tissue and non-contact injuries might be because of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from a big electrical substation right next to their practice fields and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The claim is that being around it for years could weaken tendons and soft tissue, leading to more ACL tears, Achilles injuries, hamstring pulls, and similar issues.

Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Brock Purdy, Dre Greenlaw and numerous others have suffered serious injuries over the last couple of years, garnering traction in the controversy. Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl two years ago, and Kittle ruptured his Achilles last month in the playoffs.

McCaffrey missed all but four games with Achilles tendinitis and a knee injury last season but is not worried one bit.

"Dude, I am not a scientist and I'm not a doctor. Look, we'll play anywhere. You know, for us, I think that's stuff that a lot of people smarter than me can talk about," McCaffrey told Fox News Digital on radio row "All I know is, you know, there's too many variables in football to just say that something like that is the reason for injuries. I mean, you can do everything right and bad things can still happen, so."

Purdy was rather mum about the whole situation.

"I don't really know what to think of it. You know, I think people are doing their research on it and whatnot, but, you know, for me, I have no idea," he said. "I mean, I'm gonna continue to practice there. Obviously it's my job and I love the Niners. So yeah, I have no other choice."

Linebacker Fred Warner, who missed time this season, had a rather different sentiment. He's "ignoring it for now," but said he believes some research may have to be done.

"I think of course, since it's been such a hot topic that there'll be more research done on it to see exactly if anything comes of it. But I think it's been there for so long that, of course we had the injuries we did this last this past season, especially the high-profile players. So, it was just kind of like a hot topic, basically, and we'll see what comes of it," Warner said.

The 49ers have said they will look into what has caused the spike in injuries, including the EMF theory.

