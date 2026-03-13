Trump administration says Colorado school district may have put up to 61 male students on girls sports teams

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The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) concluded that a Colorado school district violated federal civil rights law by allowing male students to access female bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations and to compete in girls sports.

In findings released Friday, OCR determined that Jefferson County Public Schools violated Title IX.

The announcement said OCR received athletic rosters from Jefferson County, and the rosters indicate "male students may occupy up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams in the district."

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OCR said the policies deny girls "safety, dignity and equal access" to educational programs and activities.

Federal investigators also obtained athletic rosters from Jefferson County indicating that male students could occupy up to 61 roster spots on girls sports teams across the district, the agency said.

"Today’s findings reveal sweeping Title IX violations by Jefferson County Public Schools — denying fairness and equality to female students by allowing males into their private facilities, overnight accommodations, and athletics," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

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"The district’s decision to prioritize ‘gender identity’ over ensuring equal access for its female students is unconscionable," Richey said. "The district must act now to end these violations and protect future generations of girls from sex discrimination. The Trump administration will not relent until female athletes’ safety, opportunities and equal protection under the law are fully restored."

The Office for Civil Rights has issued the district a proposed resolution agreement, giving officials 10 days to voluntarily comply or face potential federal enforcement action.

The investigation began in June 2025, when OCR launched a probe into allegations that Jefferson County Public Schools had removed safeguards requiring single-sex overnight accommodations on district-sponsored trips.

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Federal investigators said their review uncovered broader violations, concluding the district also allowed male students to access female-only facilities and compete on girls teams.

Title IX, enacted in 1972, bars discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal funding.