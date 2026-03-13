USA beats Canada in World Baseball Classic to maintain American sports dominance over northern neighbor

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For the third time in less than a month, Americans have crushed Canadian sports dreams on the world stage.

After dramatic victories over Canada in both the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey gold medal games, Team USA defeated Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, 5-3.

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Behind a strong start from US pitcher Logan Webb and timely hitting throughout the lineup, the Americans struck early and then held on as Canada mounted a sixth-inning comeback attempt at Daikin Park.

The U.S. jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the sixth inning, with RBIs by Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Brice Turange and Pete Crow-Armstrong. But Canada got right back in the game in the bottom of the sixth, with an RBI single by Tyler Black and two-run homer by Bo Naylor.

The Canadians had a sure chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, with two men on and no outs, but they failed to score after a popout and then two strikeouts.

Reliver Mason Miller closed the game out for the U.S. in the ninth inning.

The U.S. now advances to the semifinal round against the Dominican Republic and Canada will have to bask in another bitter loss to the U.S. in a major international tournament, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the countries.

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Team USA manager Mark DeRosa revealed that USA hockey hero Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal in the gold medal game against Canada at the Olympics, reached out to the American baseball players before Friday's game.

"Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message that I put out on their group chat," DeRosa said during a Thursday press conference ahead of the game.

"I know there are some talks about some hockey jerseys being sent in tomorrow for the guys to wear during BP or out and about in the clubhouse."