Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

MLB

USA beats Canada in World Baseball Classic to maintain American sports dominance over northern neighbor

The US jumped out to a 5-0 lead and survived a comeback attempt

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Mason Miller strikes out Canada's Otto Lopez, United States advances to World Baseball Classic Semifinals Video

Mason Miller strikes out Canada's Otto Lopez, United States advances to World Baseball Classic Semifinals

Mason Miller struck out Canada's Otto Lopez to help the United States advance to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the third time in less than a month, Americans have crushed Canadian sports dreams on the world stage.

After dramatic victories over Canada in both the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey gold medal games, Team USA defeated Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, 5-3. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denzel Clarke #1 of Team Canada reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against Team United States at Daikin Park on March 13, 2026, in Houston, Texas. 

Denzel Clarke #1 of Team Canada reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against Team United States at Daikin Park on March 13, 2026, in Houston, Texas.  (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Behind a strong start from US pitcher Logan Webb and timely hitting throughout the lineup, the Americans struck early and then held on as Canada mounted a sixth-inning comeback attempt at Daikin Park.

The U.S. jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the sixth inning, with RBIs by Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Brice Turange and Pete Crow-Armstrong. But Canada got right back in the game in the bottom of the sixth, with an RBI single by Tyler Black and two-run homer by Bo Naylor. 

The Canadians had a sure chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, with two men on and no outs, but they failed to score after a popout and then two strikeouts. 

Edouard Julien

Edouard Julien #15 of Team Canada slides to second base against Brice Turang #13 of Team United States during the fifth inning at Daikin Park on March 13, 2026, in Houston, Texas.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Reliver Mason Miller closed the game out for the U.S. in the ninth inning.

The U.S. now advances to the semifinal round against the Dominican Republic and Canada will have to bask in another bitter loss to the U.S. in a major international tournament, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the countries. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa revealed that USA hockey hero Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal in the gold medal game against Canada at the Olympics, reached out to the American baseball players before Friday's game. 

Jack Hughes holds the American flag

Jack Hughes celebrates with the American flag after scoring Team USA's second goal in overtime to win gold on Feb. 22, 2026. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

"Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message that I put out on their group chat," DeRosa said during a Thursday press conference ahead of the game.

"I know there are some talks about some hockey jerseys being sent in tomorrow for the guys to wear during BP or out and about in the clubhouse."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue