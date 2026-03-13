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Team USA baseball manager Mark DeRosa responds to criticism amid mounting controversy

'I have an undying passion for it and an undying belief in every guy on this roster,' DeRosa said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
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Team USA manager Mark DeRosa responded to a question about criticism of his management during the World Baseball Classic after critics have piled on him in recent days.

"I have an undying passion for it and an undying belief in every guy on this roster," DeRosa said in an in-game interview with Fox Sports during the Team USA game vs. Canada. 

"I don't think there's an A or a B. I think they're all A's."

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DeRosa’s comments come amid scrutiny after Team USA’s surprising 8–6 loss to Italy in pool play, a defeat that sparked widespread discussion about lineup decisions and comments he made before the game about the Americans’ tournament standing.

Judge and DeRosa

WBC Team USA Captain Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Team USA manager Mark DeRosa speak to the media during a game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium April 14, 2025, in New York, N.Y. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos)

Before the game, DeRosa said he believed Team USA had already clinched a spot in the knockout round, which proved incorrect once Italy pulled off an upset. The miscalculation quickly went viral and drew criticism from fans and analysts, some questioning the team’s approach and decision-making heading into the game.

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Despite the backlash, DeRosa has insisted the criticism has created misleading narratives about his handling of the team and his understanding of the tournament format.

Mark DeRosa

Manager Mark DeRosa of Team USA during the singing of the national anthem prior to a game against Team Great Britain at Daikin Park March 7, 2026, in Houston, Texas.  (Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Team USA entered the 2026 World Baseball Classic as one of the tournament favorites, boasting a star-studded lineup headlined by players such as Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. It is widely considered one of the most talented American squads ever assembled for the event.

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Aaron Judge looks on

United States right fielder Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after striking out against Italy to end the ninth inning at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2026. (Thomas Shea/Imagn Images)

But the upset loss to Italy exposed vulnerabilities and temporarily put the Americans’ quarterfinal hopes in jeopardy. Team USA ultimately advanced out of pool play thanks to other results, though failing to win the group placed them in a more difficult bracket going forward.

With the knockout rounds underway, Team USA will now look to quiet critics on the field and prove DeRosa’s faith in the roster was justified.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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