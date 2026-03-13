Team USA baseball manager Mark DeRosa responds to criticism amid mounting controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa responded to a question about criticism of his management during the World Baseball Classic after critics have piled on him in recent days.

"I have an undying passion for it and an undying belief in every guy on this roster," DeRosa said in an in-game interview with Fox Sports during the Team USA game vs. Canada.

"I don't think there's an A or a B. I think they're all A's."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeRosa’s comments come amid scrutiny after Team USA’s surprising 8–6 loss to Italy in pool play, a defeat that sparked widespread discussion about lineup decisions and comments he made before the game about the Americans’ tournament standing.

Before the game, DeRosa said he believed Team USA had already clinched a spot in the knockout round, which proved incorrect once Italy pulled off an upset. The miscalculation quickly went viral and drew criticism from fans and analysts, some questioning the team’s approach and decision-making heading into the game.

KYLE SCHWARBER LEADS TEAM USA TO 9-1 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC WIN OVER BRITAIN

Despite the backlash, DeRosa has insisted the criticism has created misleading narratives about his handling of the team and his understanding of the tournament format.

Team USA entered the 2026 World Baseball Classic as one of the tournament favorites, boasting a star-studded lineup headlined by players such as Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. It is widely considered one of the most talented American squads ever assembled for the event.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But the upset loss to Italy exposed vulnerabilities and temporarily put the Americans’ quarterfinal hopes in jeopardy. Team USA ultimately advanced out of pool play thanks to other results, though failing to win the group placed them in a more difficult bracket going forward.

With the knockout rounds underway, Team USA will now look to quiet critics on the field and prove DeRosa’s faith in the roster was justified.