Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence throws deep to Chris Manhertz for first NFL touchdown pass

Jaguars' rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence pulled Jacksonville out of a 14-0 hole in the first half of Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans after launching a 25-yard touchdown pass, the first of his NFL career.

The Texans were leading by two touchdowns when Lawrence made a clean pass to Jags’ tight end Chris Manhertz at the 5-yard line who ran it into the endzone to put Jacksonville on the board with just a little over 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

The pass showed off Lawrence’s arm which made him a standout at Clemson but the rookie has struggled in his first NFL game.

Lawrence’s first interception would come with just under 5 minutes left in the half. With the pressure on, he scrambled to his left to avoid getting sacked but misfired and the ball was caught by Texans’ safety Justin Reid for a 22-yard return.

Just minutes later, Lawrence would throw his second interception. He threw a deep pass from the Texans’ goal line which was intercepted by Vernon Hargreaves III at the 25-yard line, carrying it within the 10.

The Texans lead the Jaguars 27-7 to start the second half.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick is 10 for 21 for 133 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions to the end of the first half.