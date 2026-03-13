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Trump welcomes PRCA, WPRA champions at White House in return of rodeo tradition

The last White House visit by rodeo champions happened during the Reagan administration

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Trump welcomes rodeo world champions to the Oval Office Video

Trump welcomes rodeo world champions to the Oval Office

President Donald Trump tries on a cowboy hat as he welcomes the 2025 PRCA and WPRA world champions in the Oval Office Friday. (Margo Martin via X)

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The 2025 world champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) were President Donald Trump's guests at the White House Friday. 

It marked the first time in more than four decades that a group of PRCA champions had been hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The last such visit came during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. 

Friday’s visit featured several reigning rodeo champions, including all-around and bull riding champion Stetson Wright, bareback rider Rocker Steiner, steer wrestler Tucker Allen and team ropers Andrew Ward and Jake Long.

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Wrangler National Finals Rodeo champions arrive at the White House

Members of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo champions walk outside the White House in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2026, before meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Barrel racer Kassie Mowry and breakaway roper Taylor Munsell were also among the guests honored by Trump.

Wright arrived in the nation's captol in the No. 1 position in the all-around race. In individual events, Wright is in the No. 2 spot in the saddle bronc riding and is ranked tenth in the bull riding.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Allen won the 2025 world championship, while Ward and Long clinched their first-career PRCA world title. The pair also earned their first NFR championship together.

National Finals Rodeo champions outside the West Wing

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, center, joined by the National Finals Rodeo champions, speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House March 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

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In a video shared by White House communications advisor Margo Martin, several guests in the Oval Office explained the different types of ropes commonly used in rodeo competition. 

In the clip, Trump responded, "It’s so cool."

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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