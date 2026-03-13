Trump welcomes PRCA, WPRA champions at White House in return of rodeo tradition

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The 2025 world champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) were President Donald Trump's guests at the White House Friday.

It marked the first time in more than four decades that a group of PRCA champions had been hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The last such visit came during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Friday’s visit featured several reigning rodeo champions, including all-around and bull riding champion Stetson Wright, bareback rider Rocker Steiner, steer wrestler Tucker Allen and team ropers Andrew Ward and Jake Long.

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Barrel racer Kassie Mowry and breakaway roper Taylor Munsell were also among the guests honored by Trump.

Wright arrived in the nation's captol in the No. 1 position in the all-around race. In individual events, Wright is in the No. 2 spot in the saddle bronc riding and is ranked tenth in the bull riding.

Allen won the 2025 world championship, while Ward and Long clinched their first-career PRCA world title. The pair also earned their first NFR championship together.

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In a video shared by White House communications advisor Margo Martin, several guests in the Oval Office explained the different types of ropes commonly used in rodeo competition.

In the clip, Trump responded, "It’s so cool."

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