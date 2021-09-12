Patriots' Mac Jones tosses first touchdown of NFL career

As Tom Brady’s true successor in New England, rookie Mac Jones is off to a good start.

The Alabama product threw his first career touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor with 2:35 to go in the second quarter to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Jones connected with Agholor on a play-action pass play from 7 yards out. Through three quarters, the strike to Agholor was the only touchdown pass that Jones connected on in the game.

Jones was named the starting quarterback of the Patriots after the team released Cam Newton. The veteran quarterback was at the helm of the Patriots during the 2020 season. New England finished 7-9 and missed out on the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

During Alabama’s national championship run in 2020, Jones was the ringleader of the Crimson Tide offense. He threw for 4,500 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In the title game against Ohio State, Jones completed 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards with five touchdowns.