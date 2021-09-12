Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick leaves game after taking huge hit from Chargers defender

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after taking a monster hit causing him to fumble the football.

Fitzpatrick dropped back to pass and was looking to dump the football off to a nearby running back but was leveled by Chargers pass-rusher Uchenna Nwosu. Fitzpatrick left the game and was questionable to return with a hip injury. Taylor Heinicke took over for the veteran quarterback.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Washington signed Fitzpatrick in the offseason opting to go with the veteran instead of taking a chance on a rookie quarterback in the draft.

The journeyman quarterback spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he managed to play in nine games but was eventually replaced as a starter for Tua Tagovailoa – who is thought to be the future at quarterback for the Dolphins.

He finished with 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and a 4-3 record as a starter.

He joined Washington and Ron Rivera and beat out Heinicke for the starting job.

"It’s a huge honor to be one of the 32 guys that is leading a team in the action on Sunday," he said days before Week 1 kicked off. To be a starting quarterback in the NFL is such a privilege and I’m so honored and humbled to be able to do it. And so, it’s definitely not something I take lightly. It’s not a responsibility I take lightly, but it’s also not something I take for granted.

"This is something I’ve worked very hard to do and I know there’s a lot of people in and outside of this building that are counting on me to go out there and perform. So, it’s a huge honor and it’s something that, especially Week 1 getting out there, getting the season started the right way. It’s a very big deal for me."