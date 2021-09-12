Broncos' Jerry Jeudy suffers ankle injury on cringeworthy play; team holds on for win

The Denver Broncos came away with a dominating 27-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday but suffered a huge loss when wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury with 8:40 to go in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeudy was carted off the field after catching a 20-yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Before his injury, which is being reported as a high-ankle sprain, Jeudy hauled in five receptions for 72 yards.

Jeudy, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, came away with 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season.

NFL WEEK 1 SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

Bridgewater completed 28 of 36 passes for 264 yards in the win. The 28-year-old hit wide receiver Tim Patrick on a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the half.

Bridgewater also found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on a 4-yard, fourth-down toss to cap a 16-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half, extending the lead to 17-7 with 6:48 to go in the quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Running back Melvin Gordon III added a late 70-yard TD run and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals for the Broncos, who have had four straight losing seasons since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning led the franchise to their Super Bowl 50 title.

Denver won the ball possession battle 35:08 to 24:52 as its offense converted 7 of 15 on third down and 3 of 3 on fourth down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.