Patriots cornerback jabs Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa following loss

The Miami Dolphins came away with a 17-16 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon to open the 2021 NFL season, but one player on the losing side wasn’t impressed with Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With 8:47 to go in the fourth quarter, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones came down with an interception after the football was tipped on a third-and-7 play when Miami was on its own 43-yard line.

J.C. Jackson, another starting cornerback on the Patriots, shared his thoughts about Tagovailoa.

"That’s what Tua do. If he doesn’t have his first read, he’s just gonna throw the ball up," Jackson told reporters after the game.

New England outgained the Dolphins 393 total yards to 259, with an edge in both rushing and passing. The Patriots also had 24 first downs to Miami’s 16, and they were twice as good on third-down and dominated the time of possession 36:43 minutes to 23.17.

Even though the Patriots dominated many of the statistical categories, they had eight penalties for 84 yards against them. New England also committed four turnovers, including running back Damien Harris’ fumble that ultimately decided the game with 3:35 to go in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, finished 16 of 27 for 202 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. He also had a 3-yard touchdown run to lead Miami’s offense. Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter to give the Dolphins the lead for good.