Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow connect for rookie's first NFL touchdown

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took a lot of heat for his poor play during the preseason.

However, the rookie managed to connect with quarterback Joe Burrow late in the second quarter for the first touchdown of his promising career.

With 35 seconds to go in the first half, Burrow tossed a 50-yard touchdown to Chase down the sideline to give the Bengals a 14-7 lead at that point in the game.

Burrow also connected with Chase on passes of 17 and 13 yards on a drive earlier in the game.

Before the game went into overtime, Chase hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and one score. The LSU product was the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the 2019 college football season, Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns and was a key member of the LSU national championship team that season.

Now, reunited with Burrow, Chase looks like he has the potential to be a superstar in the league.