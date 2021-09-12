Trey Lance scores touchdown with first career pass for 49ers

Trey Lance wasn’t the Week 1 starter for the San Francisco 49ers as they opened up the season against the Detroit Lions but still managed to throw his first touchdown pass.

Lance, the rookie out of North Dakota State, recorded his first career pass attempt and touchdown pass in the first quarter of the game on the same play. He found Trent Sherfield for the 5-yard score. It tied up the game at 7-7.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the starter for the Niners, but one of his first drives ended in a fumble. Lance came in when the 49ers got into the red zone and managed to put the team on the board.

The Niners took Lance with the No. 3 pick.

Lance led the Bisons to the FCS title as a redshirt freshman after 16 straight wins where he totaled 2,786 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The following season he would only play one game after the pandemic suspended their season -- something critics say shows he has little experience.

According to ESPN, the 49ers traded up to get Lance because they were afraid he was going to fall to the New England Patriots or the Bill Belichick-led squad was going to make a move to get up the draft board.

The 49ers reported wanted to be in contention to land either Lance or Mac Jones.