Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL stars express support for Harrison Butker amid speech drama

Butker spoke about women, IVF and abortion during his commencement speech

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker received support from his teammate Chris Jones and former wide receiver Cole Beasley amid drama over his commencement speech.

Butker came under fire for his address to Benedictine College graduates over the weekend, which appeared to be rooted in his Christian values. Jones and Beasley were two of the few players in the league or related to the NFL to express support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harrison Butker talks to reporters

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker, #7, talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2024. (Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports)

"I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha," Jones wrote on X in response to a petition going around to urge the Chiefs to release the kicker.

When an X user wondered whether Jones would delete the post, the defensive tackle said, "Negative."

Beasley, who retired from the NFL last season after a short stint with the New York Giants, wrote he was "with (Butker)."

CLICK HERE TO READ HARRISON BUTKER’S FULL SPEECH

Chris Jones in Las Vegas

Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on Feb. 8, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley warms up

Cole Beasley, #11 of the Buffalo Bills, warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl champion kicker also appeared to get some support from Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. She appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Friday and was asked about his remarks.

"Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is I've had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can't make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are," she said.

When asked whether she understood where Butker was coming from, she agreed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For sure, and I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he's accomplished on and off the field."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.