Harrison Butker's commencement speech 'showed courage and commitment,' Lou Holtz says

Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedectine College has received tons of both backlash and praise.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker gave his faith-based speech earlier this week, which has become controversial due to comments made.

However, legendary college football coach Lou Holtz praised Butker for his speech.

Holtz thanked Butker for "standing strong in your faith values."

"Your commencement speech at Benedictine College showed courage and conviction and I admire that. Don’t give in," Holtz wrote on X.

Holtz also added a link to America First Works, where fans were able to "publicly support and thank Harrison."

"Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Kicker, stood firm in his convictions during his powerful commencement address at Benedictine College," the site read. "With courage and clarity, Butker championed the timeless virtues of family, faith, and the sanctity of life. His bold proclamation of a pro-family, pro-God, and pro-life worldview resonated deeply, reminding us of the enduring strength found in our foundational beliefs.

"Harrison’s speech was not just words but a call to action - a directive to embrace our vocations over mere cultural expectations, guiding young minds towards paths of purpose and integrity. His unwavering dedication to his Christian principles brought a refreshing sincerity and profound depth to the commencement, inspiring us to live authentically and fearlessly."

In the speech, Butker went after President Biden while adding, "things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder." He later urged women to embrace the title of "homemaker."

Butker's jersey sales have since skyrocketed on the NFL shop, while lots in the media remain split about the speech.

Butker played in his third Super Bowl earlier this year with Kansas City.

