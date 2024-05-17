Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO, respects Harrison Butker's Christian faith amid speech drama

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, weighed in Friday morning on Harrison Butker’s commencement speech..

Hunt appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends" with Steve Doocy and Will Cain and spoke briefly about the Super Bowl champion kicker’s speech to students at Benedictine College.

"Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is I've had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up. And I understand that there are many women out there who can't make that decision. But for me and my life, I know it was really formative and in shaping me and my siblings into who we are," she said.

When asked whether she understood where Butker was coming from, she agreed.

"For sure, and I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he's accomplished on and off the field."

Butker came under attack over his 20-minute commencement speech, which appeared to be rooted in his Christian faith.

In a statement to People magazine, the NFL clarified that Butker spoke from a "personal capacity" and reiterated the league’s stance on inclusion.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told the outlet. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

During his speech, Butker encouraged women to embrace what he called the "most important titles of all" as a Catholic.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," he said. "I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

Butker also referenced Pride month in his speech, calling it a "deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it," and specifically pointed to President Biden’s "delusional" stance on abortion.

"He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," he said.

"He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it."

The Chiefs did not comment on Butker’s speech.

The Carolina Panthers selected Butker with the No. 233 overall pick in the 2017 draft. However, he never played in the regular season for them. He joined the Chiefs that year and has played in 107 games for them since then.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.