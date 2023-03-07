Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

XFL
Published

NFL star Derek Carr has brilliant punishment for XFL players involved in melee

Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL star Derek Carr weighed in on the fight that marred the end of Sunday’s XFL game between the D.C. Defenders and the St. Louis BattleHawks, offering a great idea for the players’ punishment.

Carr wrote on Twitter the players involved should be forced to wrestle The Rock as part of their discipline. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia helped reboot the XFL after it shuttered its doors during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

"Instead of fines they should all have to wrestle @TheRock," Carr wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Defenders remained undefeated with a 34-28 win over the BattleHawks, but controversy struck at the end of their matchup.

Defenders defensive lineman Davin Bellamy sacked BattleHawks quarterback A.J. McCarron to put the finishing touches on the game. But as players were going back to the sideline, a scuffle broke out and players from both teams needed to be separated.

The D.C. Defenders take the field before the XFL game against the St Louis BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Defenders take the field before the XFL game against the St Louis BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Fans celebrate during the XFL game between the Defenders and the BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Fans celebrate during the XFL game between the Defenders and the BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

XFL FANS CHANT 'F--- DANIEL SNYDER' DURING DC DEFENDERS GAME

Several flags were thrown and officials had to make sure players were not coming off the sidelines to keep the fight enflamed. Three players were thrown out of the game before the final whistle, according to Touchdown Wire.

Carr made the tweet as a free agent Sunday and by Monday he had found a new home.

He and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a four-year contract, officially ending his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Derek Carr of the Raiders reacts at the line of scrimmage during the New England Patriots game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Derek Carr of the Raiders reacts at the line of scrimmage during the New England Patriots game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said in a news release. "In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career. From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League. Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can’t wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.