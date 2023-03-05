Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

XFL
Published

DC Defenders, St Louis BattleHawks players brawl in final moments of XFL matchup

Defenders secured victory on Davin Bellamy sack

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The D.C. Defenders secured a victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks in their Week 3 matchup in the XFL, but it didn’t come without some controversy at the end of Sunday’s game.

Defenders defensive lineman Davin Bellamy sacked BattleHawks quarterback A.J. McCarron to put the finishing touches on the game. But as players were going back to the sideline, a scuffle broke out and players from both teams needed to be separated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

D.C. Defenders fans celebrate with a beer cup snake during the first half of the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the St Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC.

D.C. Defenders fans celebrate with a beer cup snake during the first half of the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the St Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Several flags were thrown and officials had to make sure players were not coming off the sidelines to keep the fight enflamed.

Three players were thrown out of the game before the final whistle, according to Touchdown Wire.

D.C. would hang on for the 34-28 win to improve to 3-0 on the season while St. Louis fell to 2-1.

XFL QUARTERBACK TELLS TEAMMATE TO ‘SHUT THE F--- UP’ AFTER TRYING TO CALL PLAYS IN THE HUDDLE

DC Defenders takes the field before the XFL game against the St Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC.

DC Defenders takes the field before the XFL game against the St Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Defenders were up double digits, but the BattleHawks fought back and made it a close game.

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 11 of 20 with 196 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown as well. D’Eriq King also had a touchdown pass in the game. He was 3 for 3 for 14 yards.

Chris Blair and Ethan Wolf caught touchdown passes for the Defenders. Lucky Jackson led D.C. with four catches for 89 yards.

McCarron had a decent game aside from two interceptions. He was 26 of 42 with 262 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Hakeem Butler, Brian Hill, Jake Sutherland and Steven Mitchell each had the touchdown catches.

A.J. McCarron #10 of the St Louis Battlehawks looks on before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A.J. McCarron #10 of the St Louis Battlehawks looks on before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butler led the way with nine catches for 105 yards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.