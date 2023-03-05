DC Defenders, St Louis BattleHawks players brawl in final moments of XFL matchup

The D.C. Defenders secured a victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks in their Week 3 matchup in the XFL, but it didn’t come without some controversy at the end of Sunday’s game.

Defenders defensive lineman Davin Bellamy sacked BattleHawks quarterback A.J. McCarron to put the finishing touches on the game. But as players were going back to the sideline, a scuffle broke out and players from both teams needed to be separated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several flags were thrown and officials had to make sure players were not coming off the sidelines to keep the fight enflamed.

Three players were thrown out of the game before the final whistle, according to Touchdown Wire.

D.C. would hang on for the 34-28 win to improve to 3-0 on the season while St. Louis fell to 2-1.

XFL QUARTERBACK TELLS TEAMMATE TO ‘SHUT THE F--- UP’ AFTER TRYING TO CALL PLAYS IN THE HUDDLE

The Defenders were up double digits, but the BattleHawks fought back and made it a close game.

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 11 of 20 with 196 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown as well. D’Eriq King also had a touchdown pass in the game. He was 3 for 3 for 14 yards.

Chris Blair and Ethan Wolf caught touchdown passes for the Defenders. Lucky Jackson led D.C. with four catches for 89 yards.

McCarron had a decent game aside from two interceptions. He was 26 of 42 with 262 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Hakeem Butler, Brian Hill, Jake Sutherland and Steven Mitchell each had the touchdown catches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butler led the way with nine catches for 105 yards.