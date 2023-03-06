XFL fans chant 'F--- Daniel Snyder' during DC Defenders game

Daniel Snyder was on the minds of fans who were at Audi Field to watch the D.C. Defenders take on the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday as the Washington Commanders team owner may sell the franchise.

Defenders fans took the opportunity to start an explicit chant against Snyder and hoped he would hear it 12 miles away at FedExField where the Commanders call home. Additionally, the Defenders’ Week 3 XFL matchup had to be delayed briefly over fans throwing lemons and the beer snake making its return.

The Defenders won the game 34-28 over St. Louis, remaining undefeated during the 2023 season.

The end of the game was marred by a fight between players from both teams.

Elsewhere, Snyder has been in the process of trying to find suitors to potentially sell the team to amid a myriad of controversies in which he faces investigations for.

The potential Commanders sale was said to be at a "stalemate," according to Front Office Sports. However, team officials vehemently denied that Saturday.

"Front Office Sports tonight posted a blatantly false report regarding the ongoing process involving a potential Commanders transaction," the team said in response to the report, via Pro Football Talk. "The team will continue its efforts to protect the confidentiality and integrity of its process. Upon the conclusion of the process, the position of the Commanders will be announced by the team. Transactions of this nature are highly confidential, and few people are involved in the inner workings. As such, anonymously sourced stories purporting to be factual should not be believed."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been among the high-profile figures linked as a potential buyer.