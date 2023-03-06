Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

XFL fans chant 'F--- Daniel Snyder' during DC Defenders game

Defenders fans saw their team defeat the St. Louis BattleHawks

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Daniel Snyder was on the minds of fans who were at Audi Field to watch the D.C. Defenders take on the St. Louis BattleHawks on Sunday as the Washington Commanders team owner may sell the franchise.

Defenders fans took the opportunity to start an explicit chant against Snyder and hoped he would hear it 12 miles away at FedExField where the Commanders call home. Additionally, the Defenders’ Week 3 XFL matchup had to be delayed briefly over fans throwing lemons and the beer snake making its return.

DC Defenders fans celebrate with a beer cup snake during the first half of the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the St Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Defenders won the game 34-28 over St. Louis, remaining undefeated during the 2023 season.

The end of the game was marred by a fight between players from both teams.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Elsewhere, Snyder has been in the process of trying to find suitors to potentially sell the team to amid a myriad of controversies in which he faces investigations for.

Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder, right, speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder, left, listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field Feb. 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The potential Commanders sale was said to be at a "stalemate," according to Front Office Sports. However, team officials vehemently denied that Saturday.

"Front Office Sports tonight posted a blatantly false report regarding the ongoing process involving a potential Commanders transaction," the team said in response to the report, via Pro Football Talk. "The team will continue its efforts to protect the confidentiality and integrity of its process. Upon the conclusion of the process, the position of the Commanders will be announced by the team. Transactions of this nature are highly confidential, and few people are involved in the inner workings. As such, anonymously sourced stories purporting to be factual should not be believed."

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 2, 2022. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been among the high-profile figures linked as a potential buyer.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.