Several NFL Draft prospects fall victim to prank calls unrelated to Shedeur Sanders prank: report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not the only NFL Draft prospect to have his hopes of playing professional football toyed with this weekend after several players claimed to have been inundated with prank calls while awaiting the real deal.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th overall pick, received a prank call on the first night of the draft when the New York Jets were on the clock with the No. 7 pick, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Warren’s camp claimed "​​the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank" was the number that called him on Thursday.

However, a source told The Associated Press that the league’s investigation into the prank calls has found that the call to Sanders was not connected to any of the other prank calls players received over the draft weekend.

Sanders, a projected first-round pick, stood by as he slid into the fifth round of the draft on Saturday. However, before receiving that call from the Browns, the former Colorado quarterback received a prank call.

It was later revealed that 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, had "unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call."

A friend of Jax, who identified himself as New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, had made the call to Sanders.

"Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful," Jax wrote on social media. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

In addition to Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt were among the other unrelated pranks.

"It’s been quite crazy of a day. I mean, I fielded a couple like prank calls before it, so I was kind of up and down a little bit – like if anything was real or not," Lundt said after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round. "So, I was just, whenever I got this call, it kind of made me feel a little bit more calmed down and everything."

