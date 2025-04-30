Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Several NFL Draft prospects fall victim to prank calls unrelated to Shedeur Sanders prank: report

Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also reportedly revived prank calls

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Shedeur Sanders dropping to the 5th Round – What went wrong? | Speak Video

Shedeur Sanders dropping to the 5th Round – What went wrong? | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson breaks down Shedeur Sanders' shocking fall to the 5th round and discusses what went wrong in the draft process.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not the only NFL Draft prospect to have his hopes of playing professional football toyed with this weekend after several players claimed to have been inundated with prank calls while awaiting the real deal. 

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th overall pick, received a prank call on the first night of the draft when the New York Jets were on the clock with the No. 7 pick, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported, citing sources. 

Tyler Warren celebrates

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren, #44, celebrates his touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 31, 2024. (IMAGN)

According to the report, Warren’s camp claimed "​​the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank" was the number that called him on Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, a source told The Associated Press that the league’s investigation into the prank calls has found that the call to Sanders was not connected to any of the other prank calls players received over the draft weekend. 

Sanders, a projected first-round pick, stood by as he slid into the fifth round of the draft on Saturday. However, before receiving that call from the Browns, the former Colorado quarterback received a prank call. 

It was later revealed that 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, had "unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call."

Jeff Ulbrich looks in

New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich coaches against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

NFL EXECUTIVE SAYS SHEDEUR SANDERS' LACK OF AGENT, TREATMENT OF PRE-DRAFT VISITS LED TO DRAFT DROP: REPORT

A friend of Jax, who identified himself as New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, had made the call to Sanders.

"Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful," Jax wrote on social media. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Shedeur Sanders combine

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility April 4, 2025. (Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images)

In addition to Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt were among the other unrelated pranks. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s been quite crazy of a day. I mean, I fielded a couple like prank calls before it, so I was kind of up and down a little bit – like if anything was real or not," Lundt said after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round. "So, I was just, whenever I got this call, it kind of made me feel a little bit more calmed down and everything."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.